Yup, NPR’s Steve Innskeep’s questions for AG Barr were cartoonishly hostile during the interview but Barr held his own.

Mollie Hemingway shared the interview:

Questions are kind of cartoonishly hostile, but Barr’s answers are worth reading. https://t.co/Frhw2o8oUD — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 26, 2020

She continued:

Incidentally, @NPRinskeep, who was so partisan in his interview with Barr, purported to do a “fact” “check” on Trump’s 2017 claim that statue destroyers would move on from Lee to Geo. Washington, etc. which they did. He said Trump was “factually wrong.” https://t.co/Gnnzu6BYly — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 26, 2020

Thanks, @MZHemingway. The 2017 story gives evidence that the president wrongly suggested the Founders are the same as Confederates. The Founders differ from those who took up arms against America. Do you feel Confederates are just exactly the same? https://t.co/9C19yTgKTm https://t.co/2YnNBM0iJl — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) June 26, 2020

Someone’s defensive.

Guess he didn’t like Mollie pointing out how WRONG he’s been in the past.

He accurately noted statue removers were not articulating a limiting principle that protects Washington, et al. You and others said it was "factually wrong." As silly as it is to purport to "fact" "check" predictions, he was proven 100% right. If anything, he was too optimistic. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 26, 2020

We like how he tried to make the argument about Confederates and not the actual issue at hand, which was how wrong he’d been ‘fact-checking’ Trump on statues.

Mollie’s right again. — MarkFitzgibbons (@MarkFitzgibbons) June 26, 2020

Take the “L” and walk away, Steve. And stop stealing our money to pay your salary. — Teddy Obermann (@ObermannTeddy) June 26, 2020

Oof.

I really resent my tax money paying these NPR activists. On the upside, AG Barr owned him. — Marty (@ThatMartyGuy1) June 26, 2020

He did indeed.

