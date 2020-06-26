Sean Spicier could tweet about the sky being blue and the Left would lose their minds.

Which is why we probably enjoy reading his timeline so much.

Honestly, we’re not even all that surprised that people don’t notice he’s not the real Sean Spicer because everyone who trolls him (who ends up getting trolled themselves) is already so angry we know they don’t take time to verify an account before screaming at it.

Thank the Twitter gods.

If they calmed down, wiped the spittle from their chins, and bothered to check we’d miss out on so much …

People always trying to diminish the achievements of the white man pic.twitter.com/0vCm5ULdps — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 26, 2020

Is there anything funnier than Obama claiming his administration was scandal-free?

Well, except for Sean’s tweet triggering a bunch of people?

Scandal-free.

Right.

That’s what I hear pic.twitter.com/jskpciz0nR — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 25, 2020

So irrelevant she felt the need to tweet insults at a parody of him.

Sad, right?

Need to work on advertising yourself better, doc pic.twitter.com/WVfUb8o6Sv — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 25, 2020

They are OBSESSED with his dancing.

It’s almost creepy.

Ok, maybe it was closer to 10 seconds pic.twitter.com/C6CvT18m4n — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 24, 2020

Eeeeep.

I have a mouse in my pocket pic.twitter.com/kLrSc4gVxY — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 23, 2020

Is that a mouse in your pocket or are you just … you know what, never mind.

Check out my next move pic.twitter.com/IzZE4Mk3iI — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 21, 2020

Again, someone lashing out claiming people don’t care and yet they care enough to lash out.

They get so upset when I don’t capitalize the D pic.twitter.com/b9MKsDe1rG — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 20, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Almost too easy.

Dave needs to work on his thank yous pic.twitter.com/WE8Hh8Iz8x — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 19, 2020

Oooh, he went full-on caps lock.

You never want to go full-on caps lock, especially if you’re just yelling at a parody who make a fool of you for doing so.

***

Related:

‘Holy CRAP, Democrats are lunatics!’ Brian Cates shuts leftist pollsters and Trump gloom and doomers down in EPIC thread

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer care so much about #BlackLivesMatter they botch Floyd’s name over and over again (watch)

Dude, take the L! Mollie Hemingway OWNS partisan NPR hack Steve Inskeep in back and forth over his Barr interview