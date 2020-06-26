We are watching media and the Left work overtime to convince the Right that Trump is going to lose to Biden and that he might as well give up now because it’s just THAT BAD. Even S.E. Cupp babbled about how she doesn’t think Trump wants a second term.

It’s pretty easy to get bogged down in the doom and gloom on Twitter, especially when so many people on the Right are bailing for Parler.

This thread from Brian Cates is the thread the Right needs … well, right now.

It’s long but worth your time:

So I see people are spitballing about the Dems replacing Biden at/shortly after the "virtual" convention in August. If there is any kind of national campaign for a candidate that can be put together and have even the **remotest** shot as winning in a truncated 2 month span… — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

…the new nominee would not be getting it from Biden. Biden hasn't even FINISHED BUILDING HIS CAMPAIGN TEAM YET. IN LATE JUNE. OF 2020. He's only JUST NOW gotten around to hiring the top staff in the battleground states. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

No ground game.

Think about 2016 with Hillary … he’s right, it was much different.

Let me try to convey to you the magnitude of that, a candidate who, the year of the presidential election, still hasn't got full campaign teams geared up and running in the battlegrounds in JUNE. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

It'd be like a 100 yard dash race where one competitor waited until the OTHER GUY was 2/3rds of the way to the finish line before leaving his mark. Trump had FULL TEAMS GEARED UP AND ON THE GROUND in those TWO YEARS AGO. Biden is still staffing. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

Polls are **worthless**. Ground game is all that matters. And Trump behind the scenes, for over 2 years now, has been building a GROUND GAME MONSTER. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

Polls are indeed worthless.

But that doesn’t seem to stop the naysayers and doom and gloomers from pointing at them and saying, ‘SEE, TRUMP BAD!’

So not only does Trump's ground game & fundraising leave the Democrats far behind this year, there's ANOTHER factor that has come into play: The Democratic party has openly turned into a party of stark raving lunatics. THIS HELPS TRUMP. Don't ARGUE with me about it.. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

This is true.

They’re nuts.

Even conservatives who couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Trump in 2016 (like this editor) can see the Left is freakin’ nuts and even dangerous at this point.

These Dem govs & mayors literally locked down their citizens for months, sent cops to arrest people running on the beach, shut down the churches, etc. And then they turned around and ENDORSED MASS PROTESTS AND RIOTING. There will be **consequences** for this. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

They watched lunatics in charge send COVID patients into the nursing homes. They watched them stand the police down, refuse to send in the guard, and then babble about how they 'hope all the business owners have insurance!' after days of rioting. DEMOCRAT VOTERS watching this: pic.twitter.com/Nb07adEFfC — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

Let’s hope so.

They sent cops to chase down people running on the beach, mothers taking their kids to the park, business owners who opened their stores. Then they PARTICIPATED & ENDORSED mass protests that erupted into violent riots. NOT EVERYBODY IN A BLUE STATE IS INSANE. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

In fact, there has always been quite a SIZABLE segment of citizens in these blue states that 'don't get political, stay out of all that', etc. They don't vote. They don't pay all that much attention to this kind of stuff. WELL THEY'VE BEEN **FORCED** TO PAY ATTENTION **NOW**. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

Imagine being a business owner in a place like Minneapolis or NYC and you haven't voted in years, or always voted D because "you were supposed to". You just spent six months watching the Dems running your state/city reveal they are tyrant lunatics. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

Millions of politically uninvolved citizens in these blue states and Democrats who weren't insane have gotten a BRUTAL wake up call in the last 6 months. "Holy crap…my mayor/gov is a LUNATIC. These people are a clear and present danger to me and my family!" — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

Welcome to 2020!

The street where you're business is located got looted and wrecked and your pansy weakling of a governor is going on TV babbling about how he SURE HOPES YOU HAD INSURANCE after he LET THE MOB RUN AMOK for a week. How would that make YOU feel? Like you'd vote for HIM again? — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

How many times do I have to say it? How many times before it sinks in? THE DEMOCRATIC BASE IS NOT GROWING. It's been SHRINKING for 5 years now. And the shrinking has SPED up over the past 2 years. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

We actually see it shrinking.

But boy howdy, they’re still freakin’ loud.

#WalkAway is **real**. I don't **care** if YOU don't believe it's real. A lot of people believe things that aren't true. Why should I care about just one more thing they tell themselves that isn't true? — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

Trump has an amazing superpower. Do you know what it is? I've discussed it several times. It's how he won in 2016. Do you know what this guy's superpower is? pic.twitter.com/AbuGEnmFb6 — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

Apparently, people looking at the FAKE POLLS that show Biden with a 15-20 pt lead need to hear this again: Trump's amazing superpower is…. HIS ABILITY TO GET DEMOCRATS TO CROSS OVER AND VOTE FOR HIM. pic.twitter.com/gK8Vo5yqmy — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

Trump has an amazing set up for this present campaign. Democrats have gone stark raving baying-at-the-moon batshit crazy. Believe it or not, this is going to HELP Trump make his pitch to the SANE people in the Blue States. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

Trump definitely appealed to blue-collar workers especially.

"But Brian…there ARE no sane people left in the blue states! Every voter in the blue states is a commie-flag waving lemming that's going to rush to the polls this November to REWARD the Democrats for what they've been doing to their families!" poseurs tweet at me. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

No matter what I say, it won't matter to some people. Their minds are made up. They babble to me that Trump has no agency, there's no segment of incredibly disillusioned and pissed off citizens in these Blue States for him to make a pitch to over the next 4 months. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

Understand: 4 years ago in the run up to November 2016 the Democratic Party was light years away from where it is NOW. Things have changed and they have changed DRAMATICALLY. Trump's not in the WEAKER position this time. But gaslighters will try to convince you he is. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

Gaslighters.

Excellent point.

Trump will fully utilize **every advantage that he now has** that he did NOT have in 2016. In 2016, it was HILLARY CLINTON that had every advantage. Including in money. She spent over 1 billion. Trump spent less than half that. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

When Trump hits the campaign trail tirelessly in those final 2 months, in September and October, he is going to **relentlessly** pursue the sane voters in the blue states. And it's going to WORK. AGAIN. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

USA USA USA.

Even conservative pundits sell you a version of Trump where he's a doofus who has no clue what's going on around him, he's managed to stumble and bumble his way this far based on sheer dumb luck, but his luck is about to run out! IF ONLY HE'D DO SOMETHING ABOUT ELECTION FRAUD! — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 26, 2020

Right? Maybe he can tackle that in his next four years.

***

Related:

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer care so much about #BlackLivesMatter they botch Floyd’s name over and over again (watch)

Dude, take the L! Mollie Hemingway OWNS partisan NPR hack Steve Inskeep in back and forth over his Barr interview

OMG-LOL, Twitter we see you! Tweeps mock TF out of Twitter’s COVID algorithm posting about frequency and oxygen