Twitter Safety placed a ‘public interest notice’ on Trump’s tweet basically telling criminals he would not tolerate an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in D.C. and that if they tried they would be met with force. Because how dare Trump defend the city from a bunch of looting morons who tear down statues of abolitionists because they think bronze is racist.

Everything is stupid.

Since they placed this notice on Trump’s tweet people cannot share, retweet, or respond to it … so we grabbed a screenshot:

The president apparently isn’t allowed to tweet such things, but that jacka*s who tormented a woman on video because she flipped him off, that tweet is still perfectly fine on their platform.

We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group.https://t.co/AcmW6O6d4t — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) June 23, 2020

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads they’d get stuck there. And maybe Twitter missed it but the Autonomous Zone in Seattle is dangerous, violent, and even their liberal mayor wants it ‘vacated,’ but sure, Trump is the bad guy here.

Per our policies, this Tweet will remain on the service given its relevance to ongoing public conversation. Engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but not Like, Reply, or Retweet it. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) June 23, 2020

This is not the first time we’ve used the public interest notice. More on our approach and policy guidance:https://t.co/ZcbhDEAYjH — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) June 23, 2020

More on how they never do this to Democrats or the Resistance.

No thanks.

Dear Twitter,

Clearly, you are having difficulty distinguishing between "threats of harm against an identifiable group" & elected leaders reiterating their intent to do their duty by enforcing the law.

Until you get that sorted, knock off the "public interest notices"

♥️

America — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) June 23, 2020

Sheesh but you're pathetic — NiedsDeadGhost (@NiedsG) June 23, 2020

The Digital Idiocracy Has Ruled.

Silence, user. — Owen W. Brennan (@OwenBrennan) June 23, 2020

This is information we NEED to hear from our President. @Twitter should not even be thinking about censoring it. — Tanya Fleenor (@FleenorTanya) June 23, 2020

This is why they don’t want anyone being able to share it … so make sure you share it with this story or the screenshot.

Thanks for reminding people that Twitter Safety is run by hard-left #SocialJusticeWarriors. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) June 23, 2020

This is fine though? You guys are a joke. https://t.co/7ueW3PzEwd — Chris (@ctuff2005) June 23, 2020

All the garbage on this godforsaken hellsite and you waste your time with this nonsense instead of doing absolutely anything that would actually make people safe. This is pathetic. — Blake Elliott (@TheBlakeElliott) June 23, 2020

You are all clowns. — Reality Hammer – Data Analytics Gunslinger 🗽 🇺🇸 (@realityhammer) June 23, 2020

Fix your doxxing problem. — Chris Guzman (@christopherguz) June 23, 2020

Cool. Now do Hong Kong and CCP. — BPJ (@bpjauburn) June 23, 2020

Wouldn’t hold your breath on that one.

Twitter, this just sucks.

***

Related:

NASCAR and Bubba Wallace people claim it’s ‘offensive and hurtful’ to question noose claim, there’s still just 1 big problem

Now THAT’S white privilege: Jimmy Kimmel’s lame apology for using the n-word points a finger at everyone ELSE for being racist

‘Maybe YOU missed it but YOU’RE the as*hole’: Bully follows woman home to harass her on video over traffic incident and posts to Twitter