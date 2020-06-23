As Twitchy readers know, NASCAR has yet to address some very basic questions about the so-called noose incident with Bubba Wallace. Some people are questioning whether the incident actually happened at all, if it was staged, or even if it was just the rope used for the garage doors.

Apparently not taking this at face value is ‘offensive and hurtful’ to NASCAR and Bubba.

Why is NASCAR dragging its feet?

Just show the public a photo of the noose.

Trending

Surely they know most every hoax of this type that’s been reported over the past four years has turned out to be fake so of course, people are going to be skeptical.

As if 2020 didn’t suck enough already.

We’re not sure NASCAR really has any idea of who their fans really are, and if they do, they certainly don’t seem to care very much about them.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bubba Wallacenascarnoose