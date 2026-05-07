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Kathy Griffin Wants You to Feel Rage on Election Day Over Arrest of Child Predators by CBP

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 07, 2026
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

If you've been checking in on Twitchy obsessively — which is good and healthy — you'll have seen Just Mindy's story on the "But wait! There's more!" New York Post headline that read, "ICE agents storm Disney cruise docking in California and arrest multiple staff in front of stunned passengers." Something called Crust News managed to beat The Post at its own headline, posting that multiple staff members had been "abducted" after ICE (actually Customs and Border Patrol) agents stormed the cruise ship, and that at least one of the "abductees" was known to be in the USA legally.

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Kathy Griffin (remember her?) chimed in to declare that she felt rage, and she wanted her followers to promise that they'd remember that rage on Election Day.

The Post has since updated its headline to reflect that the raid was part of an ongoing child sexual exploitation material enforcement operation involving several cruise ships. The Post's headline now reads, "Disney cruise ship staffers among 28 arrested in massive child porn operation."

Like Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, Griffin wants her followers' rage to fuel them.

We're having our doubts about the objectivity and journalistic standards over at Crust News.

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A lot of people were.

Someone said she posted it to Threads, which makes it even more irrelevant.

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Some people are sticking up for Griffin because the post that sent her into a rage didn't mention the child porn sting. Perhaps she should find better news sources and count to 10 before rage-posting.

Please … remember on Election Day that CBP was out there arresting child predators. Support CBP. Support ICE.

***

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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