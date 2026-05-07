Kathy Griffin Wants You to Feel Rage on Election Day Over Arrest of Child Predators by CBP

If you've been checking in on Twitchy obsessively — which is good and healthy — you'll have seen Just Mindy's story on the "But wait! There's more!" New York Post headline that read, "ICE agents storm Disney cruise docking in California and arrest multiple staff in front of stunned passengers." Something called Crust News managed to beat The Post at its own headline, posting that multiple staff members had been "abducted" after ICE (actually Customs and Border Patrol) agents stormed the cruise ship, and that at least one of the "abductees" was known to be in the USA legally.

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Kathy Griffin (remember her?) chimed in to declare that she felt rage, and she wanted her followers to promise that they'd remember that rage on Election Day.

The Post has since updated its headline to reflect that the raid was part of an ongoing child sexual exploitation material enforcement operation involving several cruise ships. The Post's headline now reads, "Disney cruise ship staffers among 28 arrested in massive child porn operation."

Kathy Griffin feels rage because pedophiles got arrested https://t.co/k0NdCxeUb3 pic.twitter.com/uoBjoIRC09 — Pericles (@PerryALPHA) May 7, 2026

Like Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, Griffin wants her followers' rage to fuel them.

Can we talk about this absurd framing from her post too? "abducted"? Sorry radical leftists but police arresting criminals is NOT abduction. They use those words deliberately to control narrative & sheep that follow them. — Roxy🇺🇸 (@RoxysRumble) May 7, 2026

We're having our doubts about the objectivity and journalistic standards over at Crust News.

Schrodinger’s Democrat: “It’s bad to arrest pedophiles” and “Something should happen to Trump because he’s a pedophile” at the same time — All Democrats belong in jail (@esotericsoulja8) May 7, 2026

“Abducted”.

They only have ONE NARRATIVE that they apply to EVERY news story. — James Champagne (@JamesCh89793620) May 7, 2026

She is misinformed by the media she consumes — Graham Purchase (@redheadtech) May 7, 2026

A lot of people were.

Kathy Griffin for child predators, probably a winning campaign for the left — Goyosaurus (@goyosaurus) May 7, 2026

@kathygriffin do you just rage click until you notice the ACTUAL STORY AND FACTS?? — Always Take The Porsche (@FauciFever) May 7, 2026

Is this real??

Kathy, no matter how much you try to champion for Hollywood and other pedophiles they'll never let you in. — Michelle (@Ummmmichelle) May 7, 2026

Someone said she posted it to Threads, which makes it even more irrelevant.

Calling them abductees is an insult to the women and children they actually abducted and abused. Their priorities are all screwed up. — {sic} (@SicSexSix) May 7, 2026

“Abducted” 🤣🤣🤣 — Praeco Veritatis (@HeraldofTruth30) May 7, 2026

My rage is towards her. Well actually it’s not rage, it’s apathy. But I always think of democratic stupidity when I vote red. — Echo of Light (@ArtsieTart) May 7, 2026

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Some people are sticking up for Griffin because the post that sent her into a rage didn't mention the child porn sting. Perhaps she should find better news sources and count to 10 before rage-posting.

Please … remember on Election Day that CBP was out there arresting child predators. Support CBP. Support ICE.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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