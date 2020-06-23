As Twitchy reported earlier, Jimmy Kimmel’s apology for being a racist choad was pretty lame, claiming he had evolved and matured while basically using said apology to call other people racist. It wasn’t his greatest moment and considering how not-great so much of what he does has been, that’s saying something.

James Woods seems as unimpressed with his so-called apology as we were:

“I have long been reluctant to address this, as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness.” // So another leftist essentially uses his “apology” as an attack on others. Just own it, you unabashed racist. https://t.co/ucUojKttxZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 23, 2020

We’ll take a James over a Jimmy any day.

Well, he did apologize, hypocritically — InTheEnd.NoneOfItMatters (@CathyInTheBurg) June 23, 2020

Ah, the old "I apologize to anyone whom I may have offended" gambit… The last refuge of a scoundrel… — gene (@gene14800846) June 23, 2020

Scoundrel is a word we don’t hear enough in 2020.

Fire Kimmel. — Joe Swag (@JoeSwag97180779) June 23, 2020

Ahem, cancel Kimmel.

That’s how it’s supposed to work.

The dude really ain't even that funny to be honest. I bet I got better jokes. — Jon E Law ☣️🎶🥋♏🔭 (@boogey72) June 23, 2020

Wouldn’t take much.

Weak apology behind closed doors. Probably written by @jimmykimmel PR Staff. He did far worse than @therealroseanne and the @ABCNetwork and @Disney continue to show their leftest #hypocrisy — Outhouse Rat (@DenimDan27) June 23, 2020

He loves this country too much to allow himself to lose his job. What a patriot! — Vago (@travelamigo) June 23, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Apologies are nullified whenever anyone uses "if." Either you did something you regret or not. It doesn't depend on how someone takes it. In that case, Kimmel would be apologizing to me daily. — Jim Ellis (@jimellis1103) June 23, 2020

If.

But.

Not good in an apology but considering this really wasn’t much of one to begin with … eh.

