As Twitchy reported earlier, Jimmy Kimmel’s apology for being a racist choad was pretty lame, claiming he had evolved and matured while basically using said apology to call other people racist. It wasn’t his greatest moment and considering how not-great so much of what he does has been, that’s saying something.

James Woods seems as unimpressed with his so-called apology as we were:

We’ll take a James over a Jimmy any day.

Scoundrel is a word we don’t hear enough in 2020.

Ahem, cancel Kimmel.

That’s how it’s supposed to work.

Wouldn’t take much.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

If.

But.

Not good in an apology but considering this really wasn’t much of one to begin with … eh.

