Pink trolled the Trump Rally.

Because it’s so edgy and original to tweet this sort of slop to her vapid base.

She sure showed Trump.

*eye roll*

I think I sold that same place out in five minutes. 😹 #donkeyshow pic.twitter.com/JNOwjIQ3hB — P!nk (@Pink) June 21, 2020

Pink? Pink who?

Wait, sorry, P!nk.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

the diff between that time when you were once mildly popular and now? today, we're dealing with a virus.

but great job dunking on American voters, ya third rate Joan Jett. (no offense to the amazing Joan Jett) https://t.co/K9ml0eG8EV — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 21, 2020

No offense to the amazing Joan Jett.

Ok, that’s better.

This reminds us of how they’re blaming Trump for unemployment even though the country has been shut down due to the COVID pandemic. Then again, we’re also reminded of the millions of people who watched Trump around the country while Biden couldn’t even get 70 people to watch his little stream.

Let ’em talk smack, it’s all they’ve got and they know it.

BECAUSE BIDEN CARES ABOUT THE COVID …

Heh.

What venue did you sell out last night?🤔 — the Redneck Doctor (@Rhogart) June 21, 2020

That would be none.

You've had zero fans in the crowd since Covid started. From all the trolls bragging about buying tickets so others couldn't get them, Trump's venue likely sold out too — Scottergate (@Scottergate) June 21, 2020

I was a fan for about that long — Jen (@TN_Girl_4_Life) June 21, 2020

We will see you in November, I will have tissue ready for your tears 😘 — Gracie (@MayPatriot) June 21, 2020

BFD — Dan H (@dalsx1) June 21, 2020

EL OH EL.

Do Joe Biden next — Number 48 (@ObedEdomOG) June 21, 2020

Not a great visual.

You didn't have protesters blocking entrances — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) June 21, 2020

Not yet.

you running for president now? Go there and tell them you're not going to sing nor dance. Get back to me on how quickly you sell it out. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) June 21, 2020

Yeah, bet you think they are horrible people too. Smh… Consider the quarrantine, the caution, difficulty in traveling, first time after months of shutdown. But then, it could be this guy…. pic.twitter.com/4ApJEsp7BO — Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) June 21, 2020

Announce you’re doing a two-hour political speech, no music, and then let’s compare crowds. Deal? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) June 21, 2020

Don't you have a riot to attend somewhere — modern day Teddy Ruxpin (@RustyBelinda) June 21, 2020

Don’t give her any ideas.

***

