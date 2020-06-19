What better day than a Friday to pull together another collection of Sean Spicier’s greatest hits aka screenshots of leftist rage-donkeys getting fooled by the longest-running parody account on Twitter. For YEARS AND YEARS now, these same yahoos have been falling for Spicier’s tweets and man, we’re not seeing any signs of his haters getting any smarter anytime soon.

Thank the Twitter Gods.

Seriously, what would we do if we couldn’t point and laugh at the poor saps who continue to fall for his tweets?

Like this one about Democrats kneeling:

Because nothing says humiliation like bending the knee to a bunch of unhinged Lefties ticked off over the name of maple syrup.

Ahem, sorry … humility.

Eeeeeek.

So mad.

BAKE THE CAKE!

They are seriously clueless about their own hypocrisy, guess that’s what happens when someone has zero self-awareness.

Trending

Free toasters?! WHERE?!

Poor Mooch.

Heh.

Nice pic of the Biden puppet wearing a mask.

They really do.

Man, people are so freakin’ nasty.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, too soon.

Bolton wouldn’t testify but he’d sell his soul.

Typical.

He’s psychic, duh.

Well, he’s a parody so he wasn’t anywhere but hey, she told him.

Or he told him?

It?

Never mind, we give up.

Huzzah!

They just can’t get enough of Sean … heh.

Happy Friday!

***

‘UNHINGED’: Susan Rice lets the hate flow by saying the quiet part about Trump supporters OUT LOUD (watch)

‘Hey, whatever makes you feel safe under that bandana’: Bethany Mandel takes the mask-mob APART in thread

‘Please, white people, don’t do this’: Kira Davis shares cringey experience with a woke lady at the store in powerful thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CHAZKaepernickprotestsSean SpicerSean Spicierstatues