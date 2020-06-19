Kira Davis was good enough to share a fairly cringy experience she and her husband had at the store when a ‘woke’ white lady approached her husband. Beyond the fact this would have been uncomfortable for most anyone, Kira’s powerful tweets about why white people shouldn’t do these sorts of things really make an impact.

Take a look.

THREAD: A white lady approached my husband at the store the other day & stared at him until he felt moved to ask her if they knew each other. She said, "I just wanted to say I'm sorry" & then gave a little speech about him feeling welcome in our community. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 18, 2020

Oh FFS.

I appreciate the sentiment behind it (she just doesn't know what else to do, I suppose) and he did too but please, white people, don't do this. We've never even thought twice about belonging here. It's unnerving to now suddenly be singled out. Also… — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 18, 2020

Being treated like you’re ‘special’ is very far from being treated like you’re equal.

Life these days is exhausting enough. We don't want to be your emotional paper towels. Don't wipe your regret and guilt all over us and then walk away. It isn't our job to appease whatever unease you are feeling but it's starting to feel like a job. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 18, 2020

‘We don’t want to be your emotional paper towels.’

Damn, that’s good.

She left us with a great party story. We laughed about it together and we'll tell it often. But there's an "ick" factor to it that makes me quite sad and fatigues me. I'm not here to ease your pain. I have my own pain. We each must do our own work, pls don't put yours on us. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 18, 2020

Kira really is brilliant.

‘Nuff said.

Embarassing. Blech. It's also tacky somehow. — Virginia Plain (@VirginiaPlain00) June 18, 2020

What a weirdo. Can’t believe people actually act like this in real life. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 19, 2020

It’s hard to believe any of this is real life. Yup.

I don't even apologize to people I've personally wronged, so it's totally safe to be around me. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 19, 2020

Sooooo much cringe. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) June 18, 2020

You know that ever since that happened, "white lady" has been proudly telling anyone who would listen about her brave encounter with those poor helpless black people and how she empowered them. — Chazerbaijan (@CrackingCoal) June 18, 2020

He should have said, "Ok, get out your checkbook then." — Jim Jamitis 🪓🌲🔪🐋 (@JimJamitis) June 18, 2020

Heh.

he had some ideas but I'll let him share those with you privately😆 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 18, 2020

Actually he should have made a big deal about not accepting her apology to see if he could make her cry. — Jim Jamitis 🪓🌲🔪🐋 (@JimJamitis) June 18, 2020

That would have been EPIC.

I guess my apology for being a sexy kansas man will have to wait then lol — Brad Bandido! (@BradEssex) June 19, 2020

Don't ever apologize for that Brad — Debbie, BS, MS, MS, MS, PMP, AA, BA (@mosesmosesmoses) June 19, 2020

And now we’ve completely lost control.

Never apologize for being a sexy Kansas man.

Or something.

***

