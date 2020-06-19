Admit it. This Alan Duke fellow looks a little bit like he should live in Napoleon Dynamite’s world, right? Would appear Alan didn’t appreciate Raheem Kassam’s real news story about ‘Lead Stories’, aka Facebook’s fact-checkers.

HA! So the head of 'Lead Stories', Facebook's factchecker staffed by Democrat donors magically decided to call me today after we exposed them! I missed the call, but @AlanDukeNews left me a voicemail demanding I change my REAL NEWS story. I won't. https://t.co/fatAxhsd3x pic.twitter.com/M3kzDMoUyS — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 19, 2020

From The National Pulse:

Lead Stories – which came into being just before the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election – counts up to a quarter of its staff, including its Chairman and co-founder, as recurring donors to Democrats such as Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. No donations – per the FEC – were made to Republican candidates. At least 50 percent of Lead Stories staff have been affiliated with the left-wing news network CNN, with a total of over 100 years of experience at CNN between them. Lead Stories recently censored an exclusive National Pulse report detailing how the Black Lives Matter website – the organization spearheading nationwide “defund the police” campaign – is partnered with ActBlue, a Democrat fundraising platform that is the top donor to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Lead Stories claims, in its “Hoax Alert” section, claimed that because ActBlue is a “payment processor” it does not mean they are affiliated with Joe Biden for President. But ActBlue is the same “payment processor” that exclusively works with Democrats, and was the conduit for LeadStories’ staff donations to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and other Democratic Party candidates.

Hrm.

And this is who is doing the so-called fact-checking on Facebook?

Btw I changed the word “to” to “through” in the headline to see if they were honest brokers. (That’s what their “fact check was about). Now they’re demanding body text changes. Imagine thinking you deserve this kind of power, and imagine thinking this is gonna last, Alan… — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 19, 2020

Social media.

Yay.

But wait, there’s more. Listen to THIS:

Um guys he called back for 15 minutes and had a total and complete meltdown on the phone. Some quotes: "YOU DON'T KNOW ME, I'M A REDNECK!" "TELL YOUR *STAFF MEMBER* WE'RE NEIGHBORS!" (Creepy) "DO YOU KNOW WHAT THE NATIONAL ENQUIRER IS!?" https://t.co/jrfoeQ6UiN — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 19, 2020

Yikes.

Hey @Facebook you might wanna look into this guy. Seem unhinged. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 19, 2020

Just keep your fingers away from his mouth, Raheem.

***

Related:

WOW, now THAT’S a meltdown! Katie Hill (yes, THAT Katie Hill) defends Matt Gaetz and his son and the Left just CAN’T deal

‘What are YOU gonna do?!’ Tom Arnold threatens Aubrey Huff for refusing to wear a mask and it does NOT end well for him

Hello, 9-1-1? We’d like to report a murder: Dan Bongino just lights Geraldo Rivera the eff UP for lying about #RayshardBrooks (watch)