Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t seem to care much for Trump’s take on who she is and what she’s accomplished. Considering her upcoming primary, she almost sounds a little bit insecure and unsure of herself. Or maybe she figured out bragging about ‘punking’ the president about the attendance at his rally sort of took away the blow to Trump supporter’s morale that they were going for.

Then again, she could just be a total doorknob.

We’re going with the knob.

Ah yes – in fact, I’m so uncharismatic and untalented that the President of the United States has dedicated time at multiple rallies over two years to talk about me, a first term member of Congress 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/OncmV2u7Nw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

Truth hurts, eh AOC?

And c’mon, he didn’t say anything about her talent.

And just like that, he got you to admit democrats cheat and mail-in voting or online voting is a horrible idea. Good job, kid. — V (@TMIWITW) June 21, 2020

Also probably a one term congressman — Brett Burris 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@brett_burris) June 21, 2020

That’s because slamming your whimsical ideas is enough to make millions laugh. — Karl (@BMW_e38forever) June 21, 2020

You're money in the bank for him. The same with your idiot supporters who drove Trump's digital numbers through the roof. Trump doesn't need friends with enemies like you helping him at every turn…https://t.co/cYWH9cGmzo — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) June 21, 2020

Again.

It’s actually something she does rather well.

See, we’re nice!

"Why do doctors talk about disease so much?" asked the glass of water with a D on it. — The World's Foremost Autonomous Authority (@ThatRayShow) June 21, 2020

He's making you the face of the do nothing Democrat's — heavyjohn (@jcochrane1217) June 21, 2020

And she’s helping him do it.

You just make it easy. — Richard Robinson (@richrobby) June 21, 2020

One rum & coke with a twist of lime please. — The Magus (@asaganich) June 21, 2020

He has talked about other viruses too — Ron (@tronhere) June 21, 2020

Sums her up nicely, don’t you think?

***

Related:

‘Blood is on YOUR hands, creep’: Raz Simone raging at medics because he doesn’t understand what an ‘autonomous zone’ really IS ends badly

‘I cannot tell a lie’: Sean Spicier really KICKS a hornet’s nest of un-glitter-glued with tweets on Dems taking a knee, statues and CHAZ

‘Hey, whatever makes you feel safe under that bandana’: Bethany Mandel takes the mask-mob APART in thread