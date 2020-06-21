Maybe it’s just us, but we’re starting to think the CHOP’s Raz Simone doesn’t understand what the word ‘autonomous’ in an ‘autonomous zone’ really means. We know, it sounds cynical but did he really think they could form their own little country, kick all the cops out, and then expect America to babysit and take care of them?

He’s mad at the wrong people here but we don’t expect him to figure that out anytime soon.

You don't sound very "autonomous" begging for help from America. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 21, 2020

You live in a NO POLICE ZONE. Were you going to guarantee their safety? — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) June 21, 2020

But it’s the system’s fault or something!

Politics!

C’mon, we can surely find a way to blame Trump for this, right?

Having the right or power of self-government.

That’s what we thought they wanted?

Actual, real medics are not allowed to enter an unsecured, unsafe area where there’s been a shooting. Your fellow CHOPpers didn’t let police secure the area? Very sorry the young man died. — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) June 21, 2020

Absolutely sorry he died.

But again, Raz is blaming the wrong people.

But… but… you're autonomous. Why didn't your medics bring him to your hospital? — Jack Decker (@MrDecker1MMAGC) June 21, 2020

There’s video of you handing out guns to unqualified persons. The check you did to make sure he could handle it was asking him to say out loud that he’s 18 and to remove the “clip” and put it back in. You’ve threatened to harm outsiders. This isn’t a video game, you moron. — Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) June 21, 2020

Why did you not carry him out to them? — Zotzer (@zotzer) June 21, 2020

Good question.

Call a social worker — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) June 21, 2020

Because there were no police to secure the scene. — Treasurer of the American Wicker Council 🍍 (@knc2000us) June 21, 2020

I wonder why they wouldn’t go into your zone: https://t.co/jR6y8SBApP — my name is nobody (@F3_Haskell) June 21, 2020

You’re autonomous, hun. Guess you should have done some planning before your temper tantrum. — V (@TMIWITW) June 21, 2020

Hrm.

The blood is on YOUR hands, creep. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 21, 2020

What he said.

