We get it. Vox is gonna Vox but c’mon … really with this? Aaron Rupar wrote an impressively stupid and embarrassing thread ‘covering’ Trump’s rally speech, except he got a lot of stuff wrong because he cared more about his own ‘edgy’ narrative than what was actually being said by the president.

Like his claim that Trump defended the Confederacy.

Listen:

Trump defends the Confederacy: "The unhinged left-wing mob is trying to vandalize our history, desecrate our monuments. Our beautiful monuments." pic.twitter.com/jfbe7qunXx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2020

Womp-womp, Aaron, that there is FAKE NEWS.

Then again, maybe Aaron missed it but they’re tearing down plenty of statues and monuments that have nothing to do with the Confederacy but hey … ORANGE MAN BAD.

But he said statues! Monuments! THAT’S RACIST, Adam. Duh.

Oh wait, it’s not.

And Aaron’s a twit.

Never mind.

President Trump referenced; George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Christopher Columbus. Nice try at race baiting, it’s not working. — Ryan 🇺🇸👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⚾️🥎☠️🐺 (@krashafamily) June 21, 2020

Don’t you understand?!?! STATUES MUST GO!

It’s the only way to end racism.

Or something.

Crap, we dunno.

I didn't either. It's like "open mouth, lie." — Jeff Ellington 🤠🐴🌵🌮 (@Jeff__Ellington) June 21, 2020

Liberals need to twist and extrapolate words from what conservatives actually say in order to make their point and try to portray conservatives as stupid. On the other hand, to make their point and show liberals are stupid, all conservatives have to do is let the liberals talk. — Michael Teders (@MichaelTedersSr) June 21, 2020

Big time.

It is someone who "works" at "vox" so facts confound tben @atrupar. — MissingUncleSadSapper (@RWSapper) June 21, 2020

I guess he thinks Grant led the confederacy — Cliff (@msmanntx) June 21, 2020

We’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box, folks.

But you knew that.

***

