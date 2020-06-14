Summer of LOVE –> Group of white CHAZISTANIANS hurl slurs and insults at black man carrying American flag, chase him off (watch)

Maybe we’re old fashioned, but this doesn’t look anything like any sort of block party we’ve ever seen or been to before.

This video tells us everything we need to know about CHAZ-ISTAN and how backward these people really are. Now, we can’t say for sure it’s a white man calling a black man with the American flag a ‘race traitor’ but looking at the group it certainly appears to be ‘less than’ diverse. Looks like a bunch of skinny white dudes …

Watch.

Citizens of #CHAZ chase off black man carrying American flag Call him a race traitor & imperialist b*tch over the megaphone One person threw beer onto him and the flag While a crowd continued to form Yelling black lives matter Absolutely no social distancing here either pic.twitter.com/RU7g808kCv — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 14, 2020

Ooh, imperialist ‘b*tch’ was classy as well.

And really? Carrying an American flag makes him a race traitor?

We are dealing with some exceptionally stupid people here.

Black man who is proud to be an American is called a race traitor by a white dude. — CoachRoh 🇺🇸 (@roachman61) June 14, 2020

You know the face you make when some jacka*s parks at the MIDDLE PUMP at the gas station and you have to either drive around or try and back in? Yup, just made that face.

A group of white people chasing a black man out of their neighborhood for speaking his mind?…sounds vaguely familiar. — Cheruushiiii (@blufishdeadfish) June 14, 2020

We’ve seen this before. Yup.

So much for Black lives mattering — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) June 14, 2020

Guess so.

The #CHAZ Ministry of Tourism has implemented unique ways to attract summer dollars. — I… care (@killtheband) June 14, 2020

Visit lovely CHAZ where you’ll be subjected to fascism and body odor unlike anything you’ve ever witnessed before! YAY!

They are exactly who they say the right is and they hate themselves. — James Marinkovich 🇺🇸 (@jamesmarinkovic) June 14, 2020

Seems as though they need to change BLM to SBLM. "Some Black Lives Matter" — Cathy G (@Ninjanine53) June 14, 2020

That. ^

So tolerant. What a joke party. — Don 🇺🇸 (@Don96334558) June 14, 2020

It just keeps getting worse…or better…idk at this point — Sooner Bred (@thisgirl_13) June 14, 2020

This is embarrassing. — Scott Kinney (@kidkosmic) June 14, 2020

They are perpetuating everything they claim to hate about America so yes, their entire ‘country’ is embarrassing.

***

