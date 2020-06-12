We’ve seen SO many videos of police kneeling and even laying on the ground in the media over the past few weeks that when we saw this footage of the Miami PD we were almost shocked to see cops being cops again.

Watch.

We love the woman in front without her helmet off, baton out, not taking any sh*t from anyone.

They have got to be able to do their jobs or we’ll all end up looking like CHAZ and no thanks.

Hu-freakin’-zzah.

This. ^

Because then they can claim ‘police brutality’ when the cops don’t allow them to destroy their vehicles or beat on them.

No more footage of kneeling cops, that had done so much damage.

Time for a little law and order, sorry not sorry.

