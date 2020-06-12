We’ve seen SO many videos of police kneeling and even laying on the ground in the media over the past few weeks that when we saw this footage of the Miami PD we were almost shocked to see cops being cops again.

Watch.

We love the woman in front without her helmet off, baton out, not taking any sh*t from anyone.

They have got to be able to do their jobs or we’ll all end up looking like CHAZ and no thanks.

I LOVE the fact these cops are talking shit right back. Miami don't play. — Warlord Stranger (@lone_rides) June 12, 2020

Amazing. When they want a fight and they get it, then lose that fight they want to claim police brutality. Don't ever pick a fight you will lose. — Bob Tinker (@RobertTinker) June 12, 2020

Let's give the ladies of Miami PD some credit. Well done! pic.twitter.com/PWBGUZ61xz — ★Lͩsͣcͮoͥtͩt★ (@dlscott1111) June 12, 2020

Hu-freakin’-zzah.

Antifa playbook — Floyd the Barber ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JIMEDS207) June 12, 2020

This. ^

TAKE AMERICA BACK!! — RN (@rdnagy) June 12, 2020

I’ve never understood this:

Why are they standing in front of moving vehicles? Why are these people always in streets where there’s…traffic? If you don’t want to get arrested, then don’t start a fight with a police officer. — Melina (@AnnRudbeck) June 12, 2020

Because then they can claim ‘police brutality’ when the cops don’t allow them to destroy their vehicles or beat on them.

No more footage of kneeling cops, that had done so much damage.

Time for a little law and order, sorry not sorry.

