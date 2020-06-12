Governor Jay Inslee wants you all to know it’s a challenging time.

Dude sounds like one of those crappy, annoying commercials telling us how we should stay indoors and stop living our lives because of these unprecedented circumstances … blah blah blah. And he’s trying to lecture Trump on leadership while part of his state has been taken over by a bunch of anarchists?

That’s adorable.

This is a challenging time. Many in our state are expressing heartfelt outrage at the very real racial injustices in our society. We have work to do now and in the future to both advance equity and protect the gains we’ve made. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 11, 2020

They definitely have work to do but not the type he’s talking about.

I spoke with @MayorJenny and her team about the situation on Capitol Hill. Although unpermitted, and we should remember we are still in a pandemic, the area is largely peaceful. Peaceful protests are fundamentally American, and I am hopeful there will be a peaceful resolution. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 11, 2020

Peaceful protests are fundamentally American.

Someone should tell Jay what’s happening is actually like ‘Occupy’, but dumber.

CHAZ is not a peaceful protest and both he and Mayor Jenny ‘Do Nothing’ Durkan know this.

Hell, even their Police Chief disagrees with them:

Seattle Police Chief: "Rapes, robberies and all sorts of violent acts have been occurring in the area and we're not able to get to [them]." #capitolhillautonomouszone #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Oe5YfVz3uL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 12, 2020

The area is largely peaceful.

Gosh, Jay, calling BS on this.

What we will not allow are threats of military violence against Washingtonians coming from the White House. The U.S. military serves to protect Americans, not the fragility of an insecure president. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 11, 2020

Threats of military violence?

*sigh*

The Trump administration knows what Washington needs right now – the resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. If the president wants to show leadership, and that he cares about the people in this state, he should send us the PPE we’ve needed for months. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 11, 2020

Wait, WHAT?! Now he cares about the virus?

We can’t even with this dolt.

"¯_(ツ)_/¯" — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 11, 2020

Unpermitted? You should be removed from office immediately. — Johnson, SGT, 1ea (@MaconLetisTmato) June 12, 2020

Gov. Do Nothing — Steve Montgomery (@Steven_Monty) June 12, 2020

That works.

You and your mayor are gutless cowards of the highest order. Spineless, sniveling, pandering, worthless failures. You have citizens essentially staging a coup in your city, of YOUR city and state government. You both disgust me. Do the right thing: Resign in disgrace. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) June 12, 2020

Armed communists have issued a list of demands to you after they captured a portion of your territory and declared it exempt from your rule. Right now, you and the Mayor are the most colossal failures in America. — Aaron Lockhart 🇺🇸 (@arabbitorduck) June 11, 2020

No one will think any less of you governor if you admit you're incapable of controlling your streets. …no one could possibly think less of you under any circumstance. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) June 11, 2020

Ouch.

But accurate.

What an abysmal failure you both are. Seattle & Washington State voters are eating the fruit of their votes…

And they’re paying attention. Democrats are too dangerous to govern. — Natasja Yonce (@NatasjaYonce) June 12, 2020

Jay. Resign.

Seriously.

***

