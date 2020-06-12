Nearly 30 years ago, Joe Biden could hardly contain his joy at the idea of locking ‘super predators’ aka the SOBs up. He even bragged about it on the floor of the U.S. Senate, taking on a tough tone and insisting Republicans could no longer accuse Democrats of being soft on crime.

Like ‘Jimmy’ says below, Biden bragging about one of the most racist crime bills in modern history is stunning, as well as the decline in his ability to speak and form a coherent thought.

Watch.

These old clips of Biden touting his tough on crime / mass incarceration policies are pretty remarkable to watch now. Also striking is how much his public speaking ability has declined since then. pic.twitter.com/PmGpWs6D1B — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) June 11, 2020

It’s like a different guy is running for president, right?

I mean, who is that guy running for president? — 🍗🎄Fred-O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) June 12, 2020

He is whoever the DNC wants him to be.

You can almost see their strings on him every time he moves or speaks … it’s creepy.

They eventually had to let him out of his basement.

Boy…do times change for these career criminals — Next Level Baseball (@nextlevelbb) June 12, 2020

It’s amazing .. the flip flop of the Democrat platform and yet, it’s erased from mainstream media’s memory. — Dave Mullen (@dmullen37) June 12, 2020

So we’ll keep reminding them.

Tragic how the Democrats are misusing and abusing Joe Biden for their own political gain. — Bob Kusterer (@BobKusterer) June 12, 2020

We go between feeling really sorry for him and thinking the whole thing is hilarious.

And of course we really really really hope we get to see some debates.

It's amazing how good and forceful of a speaker Biden was. Makes the contrast today all the more remarkable. — Nicolas Cathcart (@NicolasCathcar1) June 12, 2020

Hard to listen to with that stutter — No. You're a Nazi (@younaziyou) June 12, 2020

Oh yeah, where was the stutter then? Good point.

Biden probably won’t PLUG these old tough-on-crime clips, and won’t WEAVE them into his current speeches. — a bear (@WiFiler) June 12, 2020

But we will.

We’re givers that way.

***

Related:

It’s ‘complicated’: Jim Geraghty uses statue of ‘Exalted Cyclops’ Robert Byrd to MOCK rioters for destroying Columbus statues

‘Miami PD don’t PLAY’: If you’re looking for more footage of cops kneeling you’ll want to skip this video because HOLY COW (watch)

CNN reporter telling Anderson Cooper how peaceful CHAZ is being interrupted by angry CHAZ-INIAN the most CNN thing ever (watch)