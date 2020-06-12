So if the protesters are tearing down statues of racists they’re missing a big one. Guess they’ve been too busy taking down statues of Christopher Columbus and vandalizing the 54th to focus their rage on actual members of the Klu Klux Klan.

Guess the D by their names grants them a pass?

Jim Geraghty made some excellent points:

So, anybody want to pull down a statue of an actual "Exalted Cyclops” in the Ku Klux Klan in the West Virginia state capitol, or nah? pic.twitter.com/zIM2S4MjgS — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 12, 2020

You know, an actual literal member of the KLAN.

Untouched.

What’s that? “His legacy is complicated”? “We have to see the whole person, and not just their worst sins”? Oh, okay, I just wonder why we apply that standard to this guy and not, say, Christopher Columbus or any other historical figure. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 12, 2020

Because ORANGE MAN BAD! Wait, no, does that work here? You know, it sort of does. It’s the same blatant disregard for those who the Left politically disagrees with. They vilify anyone who dares not fall in line, paint them as some sort of racist, sexist, bigot, etc., and then they pretend to destroy them is justice.

Byrd is complicated because he was Hillary’s BFF.

Or something.

No, no, you’re right, guys, Columbus may have completely changed world history, but it’s not like he did something _really_ impressive, like bringing home a load of pork to his home state decade after decade. _That’s_ the kind of action we need to honor with a statue. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 12, 2020

Columbus only FOUNDED America.

Psh, silly Jim.

Sen. Byrd about to get the 2020 scrub. https://t.co/wPgEpJcfx9 — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) June 12, 2020

Well he’s a democrat so he’s safe. — catie lord (@tudsgrl) June 12, 2020

That's a really bad statue. Leaving it up is insult enough. — Ed Ruffin (@Ruffin_Shot) June 12, 2020

Has anyone else noticed, All these racist statues are of Democrats not Republicans? So remind me again, who's responsible for racism in this country? — Rome on the Potomac (@BillBaker63) June 12, 2020

I lived in WV , there are A LOT of buildings and roads named after him. — Kevin (@kevinpost) June 12, 2020

Short answer: He’s not on the official list. (What do you think this is? A freestyle riot?) — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) June 12, 2020

There ya’ go!

Robert Byrd was a Democrat, he doesn’t count. Or something.

***

Related:

‘Miami PD don’t PLAY’: If you’re looking for more footage of cops kneeling you’ll want to skip this video because HOLY COW (watch)

CNN reporter telling Anderson Cooper how peaceful CHAZ is being interrupted by angry CHAZ-INIAN the most CNN thing ever (watch)

‘Tensions are HIGH’: Julio Rosas’ video-thread on CHAZ proves once again Mayor Jenny Durkan is LYING about the ‘community’ (watch)