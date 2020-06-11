We’re pretty sure Joe Biden doesn’t even know what planet he’s on, let alone that he has a mask around his left ear. Dude, if you’re not going to wear it just take it off …
Watch:
Do you think he realizes that he has a mask dangling from his ear? pic.twitter.com/XlwinvQY8n
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 11, 2020
Pursue tough fines … what?
And yes, Joe, we are also bored of your own talk.
Are those strings on his hands moving them up and down? Asking for a friend.
I dont think he realize he has ears
— Steve V (@stevo1962) June 11, 2020
Touché.
No. He looks like he's already been embalmed.
— Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) June 11, 2020
Too much Botox will do that. Look at Nancy Pelosi.
I feel embarrassed for him.
— Elijah Gibbs (@HeirOfPeace) June 11, 2020
It’s like he doesn’t really want to be there, ya’ know?
Ha ha ha!!!! pic.twitter.com/J6s5YYAXKU
— Stephe96 (@Stephe96) June 11, 2020
🤣Not a good look….
— Miranda Mitchell (@Mashugana_Kat) June 11, 2020
Nope.
He didn’t even dress himself
— Johnny Looch🇺🇸 (@IMJohnnyLooch) June 11, 2020
If this doesn't sum Biden up I really don't know what does…
— Sir Fred Forensic Flintstone (@Iwontcalmdown) June 11, 2020
I thought it was an earring. Lol
— Dabney ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DabneyPorte) June 11, 2020
A real leader right there … bahahaha
— CindyP112662 (@PrewettCindy) June 11, 2020
Whoever is pulling Joe’s strings really needs to rethink what they’re doing to him.
***
Related:
‘Dingus, you realize you’re a Democrat, right?’ AOC lecturing Twitter about ‘slaveholder’ statues goes very, VERY wrong
‘Terrible lack of diversity’: Ricky Gervais just DECIMATES Hollywood pandering to BLM in #ITakeResponsibility video and LOL
Shady AF: Catherine Herridge shares screenshots showing FBI used Steele dossier they KNEW wasn’t credible for multiple warrants