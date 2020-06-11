We’re pretty sure Joe Biden doesn’t even know what planet he’s on, let alone that he has a mask around his left ear. Dude, if you’re not going to wear it just take it off …

Watch:

Pursue tough fines … what?

And yes, Joe, we are also bored of your own talk.

Are those strings on his hands moving them up and down? Asking for a friend.

Touché.

Too much Botox will do that. Look at Nancy Pelosi.

It’s like he doesn’t really want to be there, ya’ know?

Nope.

Whoever is pulling Joe’s strings really needs to rethink what they’re doing to him.

***

