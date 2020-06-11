Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez needs to ask herself what party she’s a member of and who those ‘slaveholder’ statues really represent. And SPARE US the BS magical history that Democrats use to pretend their party wasn’t filled with racist monsters who founded the KKK.

Those slaveholders would have been in AOC’s party … think she understands that?

That’s a rhetorical question, FYI.

People really need to ask themselves why their communities chose to erect statues to slaveholders instead of abolitionists. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 11, 2020

Tone-deaf is the phrase of the day, folks.

You might want to ask why you are a member of the political party that fought to keep slavery while denouncing the political party founded specifically by abolishionists. https://t.co/T49Up18wUp — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 11, 2020

That. ^

The parties magically switched in 3….2….1 — Jasper Jones (@jjasperjines) June 11, 2020

Like clockwork.

Why don't you ask your supporters why they're defacing a statue of an abolitionist? — Lake Bum (@dustopian) June 11, 2020

One might ask why you are a proud member of a party that sent Japanese Americans to interment camps — House Atreides (@opiemuyo) June 11, 2020

Your marxist allies defaced the abolitionist statues too. — Archer Defiant (@ArcherMint) June 11, 2020

Those are being defaced by your comrades too. https://t.co/tqDZuYEgFA — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) June 11, 2020

They did erect statues to abolitionists, those have been attacked too! — Deus Galt (@colovion) June 11, 2020

Yup.

Because Democrats have run these cities for decades or centuries. — Had enough? Let's do Parler. (@unashamedusa) June 11, 2020

Rioters in Philly deface a statue of Matthias Baldwin, an early abolitionist who fought against slavery 30 years before it ended. pic.twitter.com/1HKrDusPBh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 11, 2020

Hey dingus …

Because Democrats refused to make statues of Republicans then for pretty much the same reasons contemporary Democrats would refuse to make statues of Republicans. — Aaron Lockhart 🇺🇸 (@arabbitorduck) June 11, 2020

Because Democrats put those statutes up to honor the true heart and soul of Democrat Party. — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) June 11, 2020

They vandalized a statue to an abolitionist in Philadelphia. — Abraham Ford (not @Cudlitz) (@AbeFord92) June 11, 2020

They did: your uneducated clowns are defacing those, too. — Rather Notsay (@rathernotsay) June 11, 2020

We still wonder if she’s a plant.

A fern to be exact.

***

