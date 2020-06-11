Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez needs to ask herself what party she’s a member of and who those ‘slaveholder’ statues really represent. And SPARE US the BS magical history that Democrats use to pretend their party wasn’t filled with racist monsters who founded the KKK.

Those slaveholders would have been in AOC’s party … think she understands that?

That’s a rhetorical question, FYI.

Tone-deaf is the phrase of the day, folks.

That. ^

Like clockwork.

Trending

Yup.

Hey dingus …

We still wonder if she’s a plant.

A fern to be exact.

***

Tags: AbolitionistAlexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCprotestsracismSlaveholdersstatues