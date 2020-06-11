C’mon, you knew Ricky Gervais would call these fakes out.

Terrible lack of diversity in this video. https://t.co/TY7zZGVcjd — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 11, 2020

EL OH EL.

He’s right.

Nothing like a bunch of white Hollywood frauds telling black Americans about how much they care. It’s also really interesting to hear them talk about what racist as*holes they’ve been in the past. You’d think one of them would have said, ‘Guys, this is seriously tone-deaf and embarrassing, are we sure we want to do this? I mean, hello, we’re in gated communities.’

Bookmarking this for the next time one of their movies comes out if it lives up to their own expectations — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) June 11, 2020

This is almost as bad as when they got together to sing ‘Imagine’ from their mansions because they wanted the little people to know it was ok to be under house arrest due to a virus.

Bad.

White liberals in Hollywood self-segregate. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) June 11, 2020

I noticed that too. It is just "blah, blah, blah" before they go back to their gated communities and donate more money to the very Democrat politicians in control of the racist police. — Julia (@TurtledoveJB) June 11, 2020

I need them to black out their instagram’s again to feel better about it. — Courtney Kirchoff (@Courtneyscoffs) June 11, 2020

There ya’ go. That proved they REALLY cared.

The illusion these folks are anything but meat horns is gone. — 🐝 🇺🇸 (@aintwesomething) June 11, 2020

Meat horns, that’s a new one.

Ricky wins the internet today. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) June 11, 2020

He does indeed.

The rest of you can go home now.

