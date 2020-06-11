As Twitchy readers know, Ted Cruz called the a-holes who pulled the statue of Christopher Columbus down the ‘American Taliban.’

Twitchy readers also know the Left lost their freakin’ MINDS over this tweet BUT we thought his interaction with Rep. Ilhan Omar was worth sharing on its own. We’re not entirely sure why she felt the need to try and pick a fight with one of the greatest debaters in the Senate, but whatever.

Clutch those pearls a little tighter, Ilhan.

Ted responded with a short history lesson:

And then Brave Omar she ran away …

***

