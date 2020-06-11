Family Guy just nailed it.

Although to be fair we’re not sure we should share this snippet because the way the Left is taking out shows and movies they might come after Peter Griffin next.

Eh.

Watch:

This scene from Family Guy perfectly sums up the media in 30 seconds: pic.twitter.com/4OaGnX2rZ0 — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) June 10, 2020

If the cartoon ‘fits’, eh media?

Here’s another entirely wrong piece that’s hilariously accurate pic.twitter.com/FvgBMVmmA3 — Who Flung Wuu?😳 (@dknight716) June 10, 2020

Yep, and here is another one.https://t.co/NF8PfaZuUs — Against All Odds🍹⭐⭐⭐ (@MikeJBarnes) June 10, 2020

Seth is a genius — seymore (@seymore77048582) June 10, 2020

Most of the time he really is.

If only it was that easy to get rid of the media. Great video though — ben edwards (@BenedwardsBen) June 10, 2020

Sadly so true. I still havent seen anything on tv about Captain Dorn or Officer Underwood. — Liberty⭐⭐⭐🥜🐶🚀 (@Team_Peanut_) June 10, 2020

Because their deaths are inconvenient to the narrative.

Harsh, but true.

This will be taken down by Jack D give it 60 mins…. — David Berger (@BergerCuchi) June 10, 2020

Not yet but we can totally see why someone would think it would be.

Too honest.

I'm surprised this aired, with how liberal Seth is. — (Damn) Danny (@DannyHatesMedia) June 10, 2020

Painful but true…right, Chicago? — EnoughAlready (@EnoughA09515666) June 10, 2020

*crickets in Chicago*

***

