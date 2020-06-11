As Twitchy readers know, Trump quite directly told Gov. Jay Inslee to get his poop in a group when it comes to the little socialist/anarchist/communist/ terrorist (whatever) commune ‘country’ that couldn’t in Seattle. He pointed out what the rest of the country and world can see, that the people in this new ‘country’ are taunting both the governor and the mayor.

In other words, they’ve lost complete control of their own city and state which is NOT a great look.

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Guess Jay didn’t like Trump offering to step in and fix it if he wouldn’t or couldn’t.

A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. “Stoop” tweeting. https://t.co/O6i04qmZ9v — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 11, 2020

Gosh, Jay. We’re pretty sure a governor who has lost control of his state is a far bigger train wreck than the president making a typo in a tweet.

Call us crazy but you’d think he’d be more concerned about anarchists occupying city property and strongarming citizens who live there.

You literally have “occupied” territory in your largest city. Sit down. pic.twitter.com/K051Tk8K0o — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) June 11, 2020

Just yesterday he claimed he didn’t even know it was happening.

Maybe you should stop worrying about what Trump says, and start worrying about how to handle an outright insurrection in your own city. — Auntie Sam (@auntiesam_usa) June 11, 2020

You allowed 18-year-old vegans to cordon off areas of your city and your priority is tweeting jabs at POTUS? — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) June 11, 2020

This guy thought he could beat Trump in the 2020 election.

If you want to find someone totally incapable of governing, walk to the closest mirror.https://t.co/kGIto1PYFL — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) June 11, 2020

Your tweet isn't helping your problem, but go on about Trump when you didn't even know what was happening, allegedly. — scott coleman (@bandphan) June 11, 2020

Jay Inslee claims he is unaware the Seattle SuperSocialists have overtaken part of his state's largest city. Recall that Inslee was one of the 87 Dem candidates for POTUS. This is the Democratic Party. Vote carefully. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) June 11, 2020

A man who doesn't know there is an occupied territory in his state should probably shut up about other people shutting up — Stranger In a Strange Land (@lone_rides) June 11, 2020

