Late Wednesday, President Trump weighed in on the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, urging Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee to take action against the “ugly Anarchists.”

“Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game,” he tweeted:

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

He later called this group “Domestic Terrorists”:

Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Raz Simone, who people on Twitter are calling the “warlord” in charge of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, responded to the president’s threat:

And he said he’s not a “Terrorist Warlord”:

The President really put a hit on my head. I’m not a Terrorist Warlord. Quit spreading that false narrative. The world has NEVER been ready for a strong black man. We have been peaceful and nothing else. If I die don’t let it be in vain. pic.twitter.com/HSEs5C2QRv — Raz Simone (@RazSimone) June 11, 2020

Mayor Durkan and Gov. Inslee responded as well:

Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/H3TXduhlY4 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. “Stoop” tweeting. https://t.co/O6i04qmZ9v — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 11, 2020

We do wonder what things would look like if it were reversed:

If a bunch of MAGAs took over a section of Seattle & declared their independence, the media would lose their marbles. And you know Jay Inslee would be preening in front of the cameras declaring a statewide emergency instead of pretending he knew nothing about it. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 11, 2020

And this does remind us of the Bundy standoffs during the Obama administration when Harry Reid used the “domestic terrorists” label to describe what was then going on in Nevada:

Harry Reid: Rancher Cliven Bundy and his supporters are "nothing more than domestic terrorists" http://t.co/eNBZ8hYEz2 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 18, 2014

***