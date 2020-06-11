Late Wednesday, President Trump weighed in on the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, urging Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee to take action against the “ugly Anarchists.”

“Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game,” he tweeted:

He later called this group “Domestic Terrorists”:

Raz Simone, who people on Twitter are calling the “warlord” in charge of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, responded to the president’s threat:

And he said he’s not a “Terrorist Warlord”:

Mayor Durkan and Gov. Inslee responded as well:

We do wonder what things would look like if it were reversed:

And this does remind us of the Bundy standoffs during the Obama administration when Harry Reid used the “domestic terrorists” label to describe what was then going on in Nevada:

