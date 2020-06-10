As Twitchy reported, militant activists have taken over a six-block section of Seattle, including an abandoned police precinct, and declared it the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” releasing a list of demands that must be met before they relinquish control of the area. One of those demands was a 100 percent defunding of the Seattle Police Department, including pensions, with the money being redirected toward things like free public housing and socialized medicine.

Those in the autonomous zone have no love for the police, but it seems that they need someone to keep order in their new country. Reports say that the zone has its own “warlord” now, who had a run-in with a vandal spray-painting a business.

Policing in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone by @RazSimone. There appear to be no body cameras, reports, or oversight and accountability. This was an attempt at de-escalation for spraying paint onto a building which resulted in an alleged assault. #chaz #FreeCapitolHill pic.twitter.com/dI1J6QNcpn — TheWholeStory (@TheWholeStory6) June 10, 2020

These geniuses figured out that they need to have policing and point one of their plan is to abolish the police. — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 10, 2020

A Seattle local named Raz Simone established himself and his crew as the police of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. He's a warlord, and his crew is assaulting anyone who steps out of line. Unlike real police, there's no accountability or discipline. It's just violence. pic.twitter.com/196ZiN2Ihh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 10, 2020

Real Warlordism has never been tried. https://t.co/kUpFNzpBwI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2020

Cool social experiment. I hope the Dems are taking notes. — Great Plains Girl 🇺🇸 (@HeartlandRaised) June 10, 2020

at least they got rid of the poli… oh. pic.twitter.com/vWezHcxF0k — jerylbier (@JerylBier) June 10, 2020

"I'm guessing he made himself in control since he has all the guns." Sad part is they probably really did not see that coming. — WHERE'S the WALLdo (@bclpbclp) June 10, 2020

That any of them are the least bit surprised or chagrined about this is so adorable. — pipermcq (@pipermcq) June 10, 2020

It's all fine, they just need to send in some trained negotiators. And a social worker. And Planned Parenthood. Then he'll stand down. — GK Poynterton ❤💛💙 (@poynterton) June 10, 2020

Yeah, this is big improvement over traditional law enforcement. — perdulatete (@perdulatete) June 10, 2020

I have no sympathy for anyone involved in that. I fully support sending in troops to take of this situation. They are either citizens or foreign invaders they can’t have it both ways — MoCoRed (@MoCoRed1) June 10, 2020

I’m fresh out of pity for all involved. — Reagan (@Flyingright1) June 10, 2020

I’m just waiting for them to form a police union. — Matthew K. Hoadley (@mkhoadley) June 10, 2020

It’s what they wanted, let them enjoy the fruits of their nature. — Paul Sites🖤 (@paulsites1) June 10, 2020

This should turn out well pic.twitter.com/IhtZzT7OwZ — Thug Wife (@ThugWife_76) June 10, 2020

I dont know many details of this little world they have tried to make but the concept seems hilarious. I’ll sit back with popcorn watching it unfold. I say let them have it and cut off public water and electricity and leave then alone for a while. Its like building a fort — Tigersfan1 (@Tigersfan110) June 10, 2020

So it’s basically just Lord of the Flies — James Hastings-Trew (@JamesHT) June 10, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂 I give them 24 hours until they’re begging for the real police to come back. — XRP3PO (@PoXrp3) June 10, 2020

Wait until they get those night classes up and running before judging. Those will fix things.

“Capital Hill Autonomous Zone,” sounds like woke show on Netflix. They’re “autonomous,” but with Seattle DoT providing toilets. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 10, 2020

Grown adults literally made a fort in the middle of the city why is this not being live-streamed with a laugh track. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 11, 2020

