As Twitchy reported Tuesday, militant anarchists in Seattle have “freed” Capitol Hill and declared it separate from both the city and the United States of America; “Now leaving the USA” reads the sign on one barrier around the area the anarchists have claimed as sovereign territory and call the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” or simply “Free Capitol Hill.” Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall is on the scene:

“This space is now property of the Seattle people” reads the banner over the police precinct.

To fight crime, they need more arts programs … and maybe a few cops.

There’s a post on Medium today credited to the “collective black voices” of Free Capitol Hill that’s getting some attention for the demands being made.

Among the demands: “Abolish the Seattle Police Department and the attached Criminal Justice Apparatus. This means 100% of funding, including existing pensions for Seattle Police.” Other demands: “reparations for victims of police brutality, in a form to be determined,” “a retrial of all People in Color currently serving a prison sentence for violent crime,” “immediate release of all protestors currently being held in prison,” “prisoners currently serving time be given the full and unrestricted right to vote.”

Here’s where the money from defunding the police department would go:

We demand that the funding previously used for Seattle Police be redirected into: A) Socialized Health and Medicine for the City of Seattle. B) Free public housing, because housing is a right, not a privilege. C) Public education, to decrease the average class size in city schools and increase teacher salary. D) Naturalization services for immigrants to the United States living here undocumented. (We demand they be called “undocumented” because no person is illegal.) E) General community development. Parks, etc.

That’s nice that they want to build parks, seeing the condition they’ve let their “Free Capitol Hill” fall into.

What’s Mayor Jenny Durkan doing about the blocks of her city that have been annexed?

