As Twitchy reported Tuesday, militant anarchists in Seattle have “freed” Capitol Hill and declared it separate from both the city and the United States of America; “Now leaving the USA” reads the sign on one barrier around the area the anarchists have claimed as sovereign territory and call the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” or simply “Free Capitol Hill.” Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall is on the scene:

More pictures from inside the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone”: A smoking section has been set up, a large makeshift banner is now on the East Precinct, and there is a “No Cop Co-op” shop. pic.twitter.com/G2LQAvtv5A — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 10, 2020

“This space is now property of the Seattle people” reads the banner over the police precinct.

Found another name for the Zone: The People’s Republic of Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/F3E7O4rba5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 10, 2020

To fight crime, they need more arts programs … and maybe a few cops.

A flyer that was given out explaining what a police-free future would look like in Seattle: “To fight crime, we don’t need more cops. We need more jobs, more educational opportunities, more arts programs….” It adds they “may” need a small force to respond to violent crimes. pic.twitter.com/jr5jgsMxTP — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 10, 2020

There’s a post on Medium today credited to the “collective black voices” of Free Capitol Hill that’s getting some attention for the demands being made.

this is f***ing insane https://t.co/NdQaW3wlfR — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 10, 2020

An apt assessment. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) June 10, 2020

I agree. — Mark (@AsSeenOnTv55) June 10, 2020

Among the demands: “Abolish the Seattle Police Department and the attached Criminal Justice Apparatus. This means 100% of funding, including existing pensions for Seattle Police.” Other demands: “reparations for victims of police brutality, in a form to be determined,” “a retrial of all People in Color currently serving a prison sentence for violent crime,” “immediate release of all protestors currently being held in prison,” “prisoners currently serving time be given the full and unrestricted right to vote.”

Here’s where the money from defunding the police department would go:

We demand that the funding previously used for Seattle Police be redirected into: A) Socialized Health and Medicine for the City of Seattle. B) Free public housing, because housing is a right, not a privilege. C) Public education, to decrease the average class size in city schools and increase teacher salary. D) Naturalization services for immigrants to the United States living here undocumented. (We demand they be called “undocumented” because no person is illegal.) E) General community development. Parks, etc.

That’s nice that they want to build parks, seeing the condition they’ve let their “Free Capitol Hill” fall into.

That all seems perfectly reasonable. pic.twitter.com/tYC3pC8cqz — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) June 10, 2020

It will be interesting to see if any of the demands will be included in the Dem party platform this summer. Stated alternatively, let's see if the Dem party goes full crazy by agreeing with any of the listed demands. — MichaelRenberg (@MichaelRenberg) June 10, 2020

They need to remove the barricade walls because they told us walls are bad. — Wyatt P. (@NeroDrankWine) June 10, 2020

They are barely showing or covering this on our local news. I wonder why 🤔 — Steve (@Steve_McKasson) June 10, 2020

What’s Mayor Jenny Durkan doing about the blocks of her city that have been annexed?

