We’ve seen Antifa set up barricades before — they like to block the streets and chase down people who don’t respect their authority as traffic cops — but Andy Ngo is reporting that Antifa in Seattle has created its own “autonomous zone” and is asking for volunteers to provide armed guard.

Seattle @MayorJenny is allowing a dangerous situation to fester. #Antifa militants have taken over & created an “autonomous zone” in city w/their own rules. Police precinct abandoned. Antifa set up barricades to create a border. Calling for volunteers to provide armed guard. pic.twitter.com/ksQI4NI5kP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2020

What is CHAZ? Otherwise cool stuff. — Love, Rage, and Solidarity 🖤🔥🩸⌛️ (@wctorrance) June 9, 2020

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. Folks in Seattle have secured six blocks of city atm, barricaded it, and gotten local businesses and residents to agree to, well, disaffiliate from Seattle basically. It's a flux state in the making. — Alex Humva #TheEntireDamnBillofRights #BLM (@humvadev) June 9, 2020

Speaker at the autonomous zones advocating folks with firearms take shifts defend the barricades. Shit is getting organized — 🏴lauracouç🏴 (@anarchomastia) June 9, 2020

Here’s Julio Rosas from Twitchy sister-site Townhall:

Some of the signs posted around the area. One calls for the defunding of the Seattle PD and the dropping of all charges against protesters. Another says, “The cops will always be racist because capitalism requires inequality.” pic.twitter.com/hhmHL9q113 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 9, 2020

Protesters have put on the barricades that those coming into the area are “now leaving the USA” and entering the “Cap Hill autonomous zone” or “Free Capitol Hill.” pic.twitter.com/zGNBYAyLOg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 9, 2020

We haven’t been kidding when we’ve said the Seattle government has just ceded control to the anarchists.

In 2018, @tedwheeler allowed a similar #antifa zone in Portland to go on for five weeks. Not only did it become a biohazard site w/intravenous drug abuse, the local businesses & residents were terrorized. Tax payers had to pay for the extensive cleanup. https://t.co/0tukZ1cMih — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2020

Borders and a wall are just fine in this case. pic.twitter.com/NuqpG1sEqI — ♱ Mr. Will ♱ (@Dudeteronomy) June 9, 2020

The authorities have abandoned Seattle to terrorist invasion. Time to get @realDonaldTrump in there to fix things. — ronlankford (@ronlankford) June 9, 2020

I did that once when I was 6. I barricaded the door & turned my room into an autonomous zone where I was the boss and made all the rules. It ended at supper time. — Griffin (@Griffin9c) June 9, 2020

We used to play army when I was a kid. But we grew out of it around age eight and went on to baseball. Maybe Seattle should set up a sandlot ball field to draw these kids on to the next phase of adolescence. — David… (@houtexdavid) June 9, 2020

It won't be long before they start extorting local business and residents for money. They'll claim it's given willingly… as all extortionists do. That money will be used to fund terrorism. It's a classic tactic used by terrorist organizations. Create a "home base" to fundraise. — Novo Publius (@NovoPublius) June 9, 2020

Note the “Captured Regime East Precinct” on the map, allegedly an abandoned police station.

That can't possibly end well. — W0NDERDAWG DINGO (@w0nderdawg) June 9, 2020

It’s only a matter of time before we have to start treating them as an armed insurrectionist force Politicians need to take a stand even if shit goes down. Constantly giving in just leads to a much larger escalation at a later time. — Rick (@Rik_Dfs) June 9, 2020

Seattle has fallen. — Con Cerned (@Cerned_Con) June 9, 2020

Antifa has controlled Seattle and Portland for at least 2yrs. Mayors in both cities have put residents in danger by their unwillingness to protect the streets. — LoveMyCountry (@AU5710) June 9, 2020

I say build the barricades higher and reinforce them.

Nobody gets in, but also nobody gets out. Come back in a month and let me know how things are going inside their cute little city. My guess is, not so well. — NYCResident (@resident_nyc) June 9, 2020

That's insurrection and should be crushed. The only people oppressing these dimwits is themselves. — Kai Takenoko (@kaiTakenoko) June 9, 2020

I LOVE Seattle & it's heartbreaking to see. If militants can take over the city and enforce their own rules, I have NO plans to ever step foot into the Emerald City (until the current Mayor + politicians are replaced by people that protect the law-abiding citizens.) — JP ✭ (@NYC_Cowsheep) June 9, 2020

I have a vacation planned for Seattle in August. There better be a city left to see! — Flower of Fire (@FlowerofFire) June 9, 2020

Meh… Seattle deserves itself. — Norm Alkris (@AlkrisNorm) June 9, 2020

For a gated community they could really upgrade their entrance. — Jason P. Julius (@jpjulius11) June 9, 2020

I'm giving it a week. — Gamer with devious wings 🗡 (@DeviousWing) June 9, 2020

We'll have to send Snake Plisken in there. — speedknob (@speedknob) June 9, 2020

Geezus, what a debacle. Complete failure of city leadership. — Matt (@HeelsHoops) June 9, 2020

This will be fun when they cut off the utilities and the Seattle police is the one who sets up the barricades the other way. — Lari Harvassaila (@harvassaila) June 9, 2020

Just to specify, by fun I mean horrible. — Lari Harvassaila (@harvassaila) June 9, 2020

Recall @MayorJenny immediately. You no longer have control! — JKG (@JKG1964) June 9, 2020

This is too good. Let them have their independent enclave, man their barricades from the outside and let's see how long it takes them to resort to cannibalism when the food runs out. — Concerned Bystander (@Irrational_Fury) June 9, 2020

This seems like not a good idea — sozurface (@hebcreepin) June 9, 2020

What happened to the leadership in this city? — Mission Seeking while social distancing #BLM (@JonesVinetia) June 9, 2020

Hmmm,

This sounds familiar, like basically every dystopian novel, movie or tail has told us about these “districts” and the inhumanity that they fester.

But now they’ve gone and just made one for their own.

Quite scary if one thinks about it.

We are in big trouble as a society. — Mr. SeanOmatic 🇨🇦 (@TheSAOman) June 9, 2020

* * *

Update:

The city is “negotiating” with protesters over the barriers.

SDOT has moved into the area to remove some of the barricades. They have negotiated with the protesters to leave most of the barricades in place. Protesters said they want them in place to keep white supremacists out. pic.twitter.com/QNSH7Qls6Y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 9, 2020

Sources tell me @SeattlePD has no plan for what comes next with precinct. No plan to move things back in, etc., or reclaim area. Protesters have dubbed the surrounding blocks an autonomous zone, or more colloquially, “Free Capitol Hill.” #Q13FOX (Image taken Monday) https://t.co/h1bc7m6W4y pic.twitter.com/F7JurM8L2n — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 9, 2020

