Admit it … this from Matt’s Idea Shop is PERFECTION.

celebs when the crowd gets close to their home pic.twitter.com/rWO5dJQLiA — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) June 7, 2020

Funny how quickly these same celebs call the cops when riots get too close to THEIR homes.

They change that ‘u’ to an ‘e’ before you can say, ‘Celebrities are total frauds pretending they care when they really don’t.’

Wait, that’s sorta clunky and long … hey man, they can’t all be winners.

pic.twitter.com/02N9l9L9QO — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 9, 2020

Seriously.

Big fan of putting politics aside to just appreciate a good meme — simmy cohen (@simmy_cohen) June 9, 2020

Mocking tone-deaf libs could be the one thing that unites us all.

You're becoming my go to Twitter philosopher — Captain Howdy (@CptnHowdy2) June 7, 2020

Yeah, that was really swell from Chris Palmer.

We especially like how he brazenly called them ‘animals.’

#WhoTheseCelebritiesReallyAre

***

