Admit it … this from Matt’s Idea Shop is PERFECTION.

Funny how quickly these same celebs call the cops when riots get too close to THEIR homes.

They change that ‘u’ to an ‘e’ before you can say, ‘Celebrities are total frauds pretending they care when they really don’t.’

Wait, that’s sorta clunky and long … hey man, they can’t all be winners.

Seriously.

Mocking tone-deaf libs could be the one thing that unites us all.

Yeah, that was really swell from Chris Palmer.

We especially like how he brazenly called them ‘animals.’

#WhoTheseCelebritiesReallyAre

***

