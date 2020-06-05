Oh good, we all wanted to hear from Barack Obama about gun violence today.

JUST KIDDING.

And yet here we are, reading and writing about his tweet. To be fair, if he hadn’t talked about wearing orange which makes all sorts of #ObamaGate jokes possible, we probably would have skipped over it. WELL, that and the number of people angry with him for not fixing gun violence especially in Black communities is pretty darn impressive as well.

Take a look:

On National Gun Violence Awareness Day, we #WearOrange to honor the victims and survivors of gun violence––which continues to disproportionately harm Black communities. Then keep speaking up, voting, and changing laws across the country. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 5, 2020

Obama. Make a like a tree and shut up. Wait, that’s not how it goes.

You did nothing. pic.twitter.com/2XgqNACbbL — James Rodney LeMacks (@RodneyLeMacks) June 5, 2020

So @BarackObama, your Hollywood Homies are petitioning to #DefundPolice, and you and your cohorts want to take away the #2ndAmendment. These two things cannot exist in the same universe at the same time. This will only lead to vigilante justice, just the the Wild West. — Brenda 🇺🇸 (@Caiophora) June 5, 2020

Gun violence disproportionately affecting black communities is happening in democrat run cities with strict gun control laws.

WTF are you talking about??? — T. A. 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@tap364) June 5, 2020

You should wear orange, an orange jumpsuit. — Susan (@susieque155) June 5, 2020

You mean like your Fast & Furious scandal? — Ben Lee (@redbikemaster) June 5, 2020

Told you the wearing orange thing backfired a lot.

You should be wearing orange every day — Eric (@neoconfederate1) June 5, 2020

You should be wearing an orange jumpsuit. — Harriet Baldwin Text Trump 88022 (@HarrietBaldwin) June 5, 2020

Why didn't you do anything about gun violence when you were president? Why did you sign a bill to protect crooked police? — McKayla J (@McKaylaRoseJ) June 5, 2020

Hey, he’s tweeting about it and wearing orange!

Totally doing his part and stuff.

You’ll look good in orange- looking forward to it — Mark Fleming (@markfle28010188) June 5, 2020

Orange you glad you read this piece?

Ok, too much … hey man, it’s Friday.

They’re not all winners.

***

