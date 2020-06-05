Look at these people.

Pushing their spin knowing it could get people hurt but not caring because as long as it makes Trump look bad that’s all that really matters.

I had to clip this because it is unbelievable. President @realDonaldTrump just said this: “Hopefully, George is looking down right and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. It’s a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody.” #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/6CbGoLJrRg — Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) June 5, 2020

During his press conference on the jobs numbers, Trump says, "Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying there’s a great thing happening for our country. It’s a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 5, 2020

Petty and sneaky …

Read this, then go through the replies from Dems and you see EXACTLY why Kaitlin framed the Tweet as she did. CNN selling the idea Trump said the jobs numbers were 'great for George', which is a lie. But it accomplished the goal, as the responses show.https://t.co/VTAeCZdO5M — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) June 5, 2020

She knows people likely didn’t watch and will want to believe any horrible thing they claim Trump said.

I hope the president gets to have just as great a day as the one George Floyd is having today. https://t.co/pCJjOx7QyY — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) June 5, 2020

Pathetic.

Context goes a long way here for Trump, and they know that which is why they leave it out. Was it a great quote? Eh. Was it as Earth-shatteringly bad as the media want you to think it was? No.

Jerry Dunleavy posted the full transcript:

Trump's full George Floyd quote. pic.twitter.com/av7P85jU7D — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 5, 2020

Talk about taking something completely out of context to spin it for your ugly narrative.

They should be ashamed.

But we know they won’t be because this is their bread and butter.

The dishonesty of the media is breathtaking. — Snow Miser (@Snow_Miser_) June 5, 2020

We used to think that way BUT it’s so prevalent that we’d only be shocked if they told the truth.

The full context of Trump’s “Hopefully George is looking down” comment. He wasn’t talking about job numbers. Always wait for the full clip. Never believe the media. https://t.co/EfWxWa691E — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) June 5, 2020

Never believe the media.

Ever.

Ugh. Why can't people just report normally? You don't need to be deceptive and make shit up. We'll definitely know when Trump says something stupid. But no, gotta make sure it's always bad, all the time, no matter the cost to our own credibility. — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) June 5, 2020

Always wait. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾 Text TRUMP to 88022 (@seniordogzrule) June 5, 2020

Sad it’s come to that, ain’t it?

***

Related:

SERIOUS case of Sandy-Vaginitis: ABC’s Jon Karl ‘tattles’ on White House over social distancing, oddly SILENT about protesters

‘Your city is literally BURNING’: AOC’s sudden concern about civil liberties of those RIOTING belongs in BACKFIRE Hall of Shame

OMG, ARE YOU OK?! Jim Acosta literally shaking over pic of soldier eating his lunch a few blocks from the White House