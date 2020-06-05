You guys.

There was a soldier … eating lunch … by a Humvee … NEAR THE WHITE HOUSE!!!

OMG!

Forget that DC has seen rioting over the past week or so and we know the military has been called in. No, this is apparently a BIG DEAL.

At least according to Jim Acosta.

Just a few blocks from the WH pic.twitter.com/zKWGMGM4CJ — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 4, 2020

Jim is shaken.

Shook?

Shooken? We sorta like shooken.

Heh.

Whatever it is, he seems a teensy bit worked up.

I notice nothing's on fire. — China is lying (@jtLOL) June 5, 2020

Are you okay? — China is lying (@jtLOL) June 5, 2020

No. No he is NOT ok.

He probably wrote a special entry in his diary just for this picture.

Dear Diary, Today I saw a man in a military uniform carrying “assault” weapons and driving a real scary truck. I think I peed my pants a little. https://t.co/lOgMZWLpAW — G (@TCC_Grouchy) June 5, 2020

I too eat lunch. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 5, 2020

MONSTER!

WTF kind of journalism is this? WHAT WAS HE EATING, JIM — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 5, 2020

WHAT WAS IN THE SANDWICH, JIM?!

Dear diary,

I saw a scary car today — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) June 5, 2020

A big scary car with a big scary man in a big scary uniform.

Dear Diary, I saw a man eat a sandwich and it shook me to my core — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) June 5, 2020

The his CORE.

Aren't you paid to "report" the news? What's your point? What's the news? — Sue Doenim⚔🛡 (@huey3811) June 5, 2020

Man has lunch, Jim makes diary entry. — scott coleman (@bandphan) June 5, 2020

Nice of you to take time away from your mirrors to notice! — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) June 5, 2020

Your point, @Acosta ? You DON'T want DC protected from the threat of 1,000,000 "protesters" showing up? — (((CapitaLiszt))) (@CapitaLiszt) June 5, 2020

Damn shame those rioters insisted on making this type of thing happen, isn't it Acosta? — RexGoesForth (@RexGoesFourth) June 5, 2020

It is called testosterone. I know you are unfamiliar with it. — skepticgirl👀⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@auser72307407) June 5, 2020

Oof.

***

