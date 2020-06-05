You guys.
There was a soldier … eating lunch … by a Humvee … NEAR THE WHITE HOUSE!!!
OMG!
Forget that DC has seen rioting over the past week or so and we know the military has been called in. No, this is apparently a BIG DEAL.
At least according to Jim Acosta.
Just a few blocks from the WH pic.twitter.com/zKWGMGM4CJ
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 4, 2020
Jim is shaken.
Shook?
Shooken? We sorta like shooken.
Heh.
Whatever it is, he seems a teensy bit worked up.
I notice nothing's on fire.
— China is lying (@jtLOL) June 5, 2020
Are you okay?
— China is lying (@jtLOL) June 5, 2020
No. No he is NOT ok.
He probably wrote a special entry in his diary just for this picture.
Dear Diary,
Today I saw a man in a military uniform carrying “assault” weapons and driving a real scary truck. I think I peed my pants a little. https://t.co/lOgMZWLpAW
— G (@TCC_Grouchy) June 5, 2020
I too eat lunch.
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 5, 2020
MONSTER!
WTF kind of journalism is this?
WHAT WAS HE EATING, JIM
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 5, 2020
WHAT WAS IN THE SANDWICH, JIM?!
Dear diary,
I saw a scary car today
— Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) June 5, 2020
A big scary car with a big scary man in a big scary uniform.
Dear Diary, I saw a man eat a sandwich and it shook me to my core
— Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) June 5, 2020
The his CORE.
— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 5, 2020
Aren't you paid to "report" the news? What's your point? What's the news?
— Sue Doenim⚔🛡 (@huey3811) June 5, 2020
Man has lunch, Jim makes diary entry.
— scott coleman (@bandphan) June 5, 2020
Nice of you to take time away from your mirrors to notice!
— Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) June 5, 2020
Your point, @Acosta ? You DON'T want DC protected from the threat of 1,000,000 "protesters" showing up?
— (((CapitaLiszt))) (@CapitaLiszt) June 5, 2020
Damn shame those rioters insisted on making this type of thing happen, isn't it Acosta?
— RexGoesForth (@RexGoesFourth) June 5, 2020
It is called testosterone. I know you are unfamiliar with it.
— skepticgirl👀⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@auser72307407) June 5, 2020
Oof.
***
Related:
