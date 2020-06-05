Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez whining about ‘injustices’ for people who have been rioting and setting fire to her city is just so AOC … you know? Americans have been locked down for months, and injustices have been compounding in a BIG WAY supposedly for our own safety … and she was quiet.

Her tweet about people getting injured in these riots (because in NYC they’re far from peaceful) and being afraid to go get medical help because they lost their insurance DUE TO THE LOCKDOWN may be her most tone-deaf yet.

How injustices compound: Many protestors are people who‘ve lost health insurance during COVID. After being beaten, tear gassed, or badly hurt, many are afraid to seek medical care to check for bleeds, fractures, or head injuries because they are newly uninsured. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 4, 2020

Newly uninsured because the government took their jobs from them.

But wait, it gets dumber:

Civil liberties protect ourselves from governments using “crises” and “emergencies” as justification to dismantle our rights. This is suspension of habeus corpus, it is unconstitutional, and it is deeply disturbing that both NYPD is seeking it and a judge rubber stamped it. https://t.co/t3K4EoNB6j — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 5, 2020

Way to totally show you don’t understand anything, AOC.

So she’s upset that people arrested for setting fires, stealing, and assaulting innocent people are being detained for over 24 hours. Funny, we didn’t see her championing the people who were protesting the lockdowns that were literally dismantling our rights.

Bad news for the ANTIFA thugs you’re helping to ship in from out of state, huh? — Aaron R (@notwitty30) June 5, 2020

Bummer, right?

Your district is literally burning but you attack those trying to help save the city. Unbelievable. Will you even acknowledge what’s happening or continue gaslighting as usual? Just another worthless Dem politician tearing the country apart. — Every Socialist is an Intelligence Failure (@Bkfast4Dinner) June 5, 2020

Divided we fall.

Now do the Covid shutdowns.🤷‍♂️ — Carolina (@RealappraiserSC) June 5, 2020

Coronavirus lockdown? — Bill Gertz (@BillGertz) June 5, 2020

She doesn't even know the law… and has the gall to engage in a stunning level of hypocrisy.

Of course, she is promoting falsehoods because the goal is to let her "revolutionaries" out so they can continue the siege on the state she was elected to represent. — River Rat is anti-Revolutionary (@SWRiverRat2) June 5, 2020

You cannot be this dumb🙄Your city has locked everything down for months because of COVID. — jennydee (@jenndee19) June 5, 2020

Oh yes, yes she CAN be this dumb.

Trust us, we’ve been writing about her for a few years now, we know.

What was your take on locking down everything and denying the right to assemble? Are some rights more important to you than others? — Insolent Puppy (@Insolent_Puppy) June 5, 2020

Where have you been for the last 3 months? — Peaceful Protest Beard (@llcthecableguy) June 5, 2020

Well when folks are throwing Molotov cocktails at buildings, attacking Innocent people, looting stores etc 24 hours isn't long enough in my opinion. — RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) June 5, 2020

Ummm we’re in the 3rd of month of government dismantling our rights and you championed it. 40+ million were forced out of work because of a crisis. Our rights don’t change based on how you feel about a crisis. — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) June 5, 2020

Climate change. Covid. Kids in cages. Russia. Impeachment. Oh sorry. What were you saying? I just started thinking about all the bullshit you’ve put us through. — Jon Hoff (@jon__hoff) June 5, 2020

"Civil liberties protect ourselves from governments using 'crises' and 'emergencies' as justification to dismantle our rights" NYC's mayor threatened to arrest Jews for religious gatherings during the "crisis" of COVID. As I recall, you didn't say a peep in favor of their rights — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) June 5, 2020

But you know, it’s mean to put those people who literally burned buildings DOWN in jail.

She’s like a dim yellow bulb with a bunch of moths buzzing around her.

***

