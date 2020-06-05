Sen. Tom Cotton doesn’t seem all that concerned about the hissyfit some New York Times peeps have had over his op-ed about how to deal with violent rioters and looters. In fact, he even mentioned that he’s enjoying their meltdown and tweeted out a thread …

I'm enjoying the @nytimes meltdown. But at the core, these are profoundly serious issues. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 5, 2020

The New York Times isn’t exactly known for dealing with ‘profoundly serious issues’ anymore and in fact, have sort of become a parody of themselves.

This started with the brutal and wrongful death of George Floyd. And then peaceful protests hijacked by mass unrest, resulting in more death and destruction. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 5, 2020

What he said.

There's no debate on protecting the right to peacefully protest. But our society needs to be able to freely debate how to respond to the violence and the riots. That's what I did, in seriousness and good faith, by publishing my perspective with the @nytimes. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 5, 2020

We are looking at a group/generation of people who simply CANNOT accept the idea that anyone out there disagrees with them on ANY topic and any sort of disagreement is FASCIST.

For as much time as they spend accusing Trump and others of fascism, it looks more and more like they are the true fascists but we digress.

In response, the woke mob at the @nytimes has shown itself to be deeply unserious, uninterested in logic or fact. My piece (for now!) is still up if anyone is interested in a reasoned debate on the merits. https://t.co/AIWlbA8Raw — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 5, 2020

Psst … Tom. We already knew NYT was deeply unserious and uninterested in logic or fact.

But a fair point.

***

