So edgy hating on the police.

Yawn.

We suppose HuffPo has to do their part in crapping all over law enforcement since that’s the new narrative going around. Hey, we’re fine with changing the news cycle because we are SO DAMN SICK of talking about the virus that was a country killer until the Left decided they wanted to protest and stuff.

Hey, full transparency.

The police have decided to respond to accusations of violence and unchecked power with more violence and unchecked power. Have to believe that the backlash is going to be huge — police violence has been on full display in all the protest coverage https://t.co/8xHyU4noPO — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) June 5, 2020

From HuffPo (sorry!):

Over the past week, protests have broken out nationwide over police brutality, the targeting of Black people and the lack of accountability for these actions.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers last week ignited the furor, but the anger goes far beyond that one incident. At the heart of the debate is whether the police have too much power and commit acts of discrimination and violence with impunity. The word of the police is given the ultimate weight and authority in a dispute.

Shameful. This Huffington Post reporter makes a sweeping judgement about ALL police. This is the kind of garbage blogging that is totally unhelpful. And should be condemned.

We all know there are some bad police officers- as is the case in every industry (like Journalism). https://t.co/eZ3EhQmkSK — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 5, 2020

Like journalism.

Ouch.

The Huffington Post, enough said. — Rome on the Potomac (@BillBaker63) June 5, 2020

What do you expect from huffpo? — mama (@_Mama_Tweets) June 5, 2020

Fair point.

I thought demonizing a group of people was bad? 🤔 — Texas Boy Mom (@eckhartmom) June 5, 2020

Only certain groups.

Silly.

Police killing unarmed blacks is DOWN 2/3 from 2015 to 28 people. Trending down. 0 would be great, but it's getting better not worse! Even the left admits:https://t.co/TD6yN5jD24 — The world has gone mad (@ColemanCullen) June 5, 2020

But we thought it was worse under Trump.

Hrm.

***

