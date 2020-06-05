The media has once again made THEMSELVES the story.

Isn’t that the way it’s been since 2016?

Just today, we watched them take Trump’s George Floyd quote, which admittedly wasn’t the best, completely out of context to claim the president was saying Floyd would be happy about employment numbers. Yeah, if we hadn’t seen them try and pull it we’d never believe it …

And yet, here we are.

AG was good enough to take the entire misquote and the media apart in a thread:

Trump is bad enough on his own, but it's unbelievable how dishonest members of the press are on this site. I had my DM's being filled with people outraged at Trump for saying George Floyd would be cheering on the jobs numbers. I was about to attack him. Then saw the full video. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 5, 2020

Yup.

Trump was talking about the need for "equal justice under the law" and how "we can't let that happen" referring to injustice. That was the context of his George Floyd comments that countless people intentionally cut out on this site.https://t.co/M2FkGKSnPR — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 5, 2020

Media completely took him out of context in a blatantly obnoxious fashion.

Trump was literally saying that Floyd would be happy that we are moving towards fixing injustices, and a bunch of people intentionally cut out the part beforehand AND after to suggest he was talking about the jobs report. How does anyone justify that type of dishonesty? — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 5, 2020

Clicks and taps, my man.

That’s all they care about, and their readers LOVE themselves some Trump hate.

Almost every reporter on this site misled there readers/followers. I mean @GabbyOrr_ simply made a claim that clearly wasn't true from the vide. How is that acceptable? pic.twitter.com/DIefdh277u — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 5, 2020

It’s like watching the lie about him calling Nazis ‘very fine people’ or saying he claimed COVID was a hoax … it’s just not true. But the media don’t care, and they will run with whatever they think will please the rage-donkeys that read their drivel.

You watch, this will be another talking point idiots bring up when debating on Twitter.

Look at this, over 5K RT’s where this CBS correspondent intentionally cut out the part beforehand and after to deceive people about the context. This should at least be worthy of a suspension at a news organization with any standards. https://t.co/dC3YQldK05 https://t.co/O6yq97ze9F — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 5, 2020

Gross.

We know.

No, @peterbakernyt, Trump did not suggest that. He clearly wasn’t talking about the job numbers. You should delete your tweet and apologize. pic.twitter.com/WO3iQvWwPx — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 5, 2020

Call ’em out.

Appears @kaitlancollins also decided to dishonestly mislead her audience into thinking that comment was about job numbers. Unfortunately, @jaketapper chose to spread that false claim. pic.twitter.com/H7vLOZJ6EF — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 5, 2020

FFS, Jake.

Wow.

And now you have countless news sites spreading this falsehood… Do members of the press really not realize how much this stuff kills their credibility? pic.twitter.com/wlKobZe2nb — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 5, 2020

Like wildfire.

Here are Trump's full comments in that section. It's insane that out of everything he says, this part was deemed as outrageous and offensive. All because people trusted to honestly inform the public choose to twist this message of unity into something divisive. pic.twitter.com/9iMNO42chv — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 5, 2020

And media wonder why we nobody trusts them anymore.

***

