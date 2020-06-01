Antifa handing out bricks? We’re seeing palettes of bricks randomly and magically showing up in neighborhoods where people, especially black people, are protesting.

Now, why oh why would they do that?

This video of a black woman ripping a car full of white people a new one for handing out bricks is AWESOME.

Watch (warning, language but they SO deserve it):

Car full of white people gets caught handing bricks to group of young black men to throw. Peaceful black protesters: White. Liberals. Are. Not. Your. Friends.pic.twitter.com/ecP7hYBwpG — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) June 1, 2020

You can hear the woman in the back apologizing and freaking out.

And seriously, WTF is with the bricks magically showing up?

Commie scum using peaceful protests to instigate riots. They have an agenda, and it has nothing to do with George Floyd. — studio – walters (@studio_walters) June 1, 2020

They're trying to sheep herd the events. Too many people are falling for it and being sheep. That's what they counted on. — Big Apple Infidel 🔴 (@BigAppleInfidel) June 1, 2020

lol that lady is spectacular. — Adam (@adam7926) June 1, 2020

White liberals pretend to be your friend, then get you to do stupid things and then are the ones calling the cops on you. #Wakeup — Abel Ruiz (@Melusethia) June 1, 2020

Clearly, people are waking up.

This woman is proof.

This woman 👏👏👏👏 — AnnaB (@July1776Boston) June 1, 2020

she starts with "excuse me" 🤣 — sweetface (@sweetfacesky) June 1, 2020

And then just TEARS into them.

Out of a Mercedes that’s rich — unkle_jak (@unkle_jak) June 1, 2020

Something strange is definitely afoot at the Circle K.

