When Conservatives protested against states basically placing healthy, law-abiding Americans under house arrest the media and the Left (same difference) said some pretty horrible and terrible things about them. Many went so far as to say that any of these protesters who got sick shouldn’t be treated …

Yeah. They were real sweethearts.

Matt Walsh was good enough to compile their coverage of the lockdown protests as a comparison to what we’re seeing with how they’re covering these riots.

A thread about how protesting during a pandemic was described when conservatives were doing it — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2020

It’s in-freaking-furiating.

It's racist because it might spread the virus to black peoplehttps://t.co/MzDE84i5hA — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2020

It was racist for people to protest lockdowns.

K.

Protesters don't deserve medical carehttps://t.co/NNsznULaWX — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2020

That’s our favorite.

Right there.

Protests are responsible for spreading the virus far and widehttps://t.co/jk1UAzvNEe — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2020

So that’s still true, right media? These thousands of people rioting are spreading the virus, yes?

Protesting is suicidal https://t.co/lKwXCciStE — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2020

Classy.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Right? People who wanted their inherent rights respected were super selfish.

These a-holes looting Louis Vuitton are sacrificing for social justice or something, right?

Protesters "don't care about lives"https://t.co/zvB27H2km2 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2020

So bad.

They are "twisting the idea of liberty"https://t.co/EckV46hOoI — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2020

Those evil conservatives and their liberty!

Protesters are "like Typhoid Mary"https://t.co/SXtUDb761e — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2020

Protests are "risking your health"https://t.co/9hIQg76LuR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2020

So what we've learned is that if you want to protest during a pandemic, do it safely by burning down buildings and beating the hell out of random bystanders. That way you'll escape criticism from the media. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2020

There it is.

***

Related:

Total BADA*S! Thread makes hero who disarmed soy boy of AR-15 at Seattle riot saving countless lives look even MORE amazing

BOO HOO: Journo for progressive rag DEVASTATED rioters would attack their office because they’re super progressive and stuff

Well well WELL: Catherine Herridge shares screenshots showing ‘variation of FBI language’ documenting Flynn/Kislyak call and WOW