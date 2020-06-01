One of the most striking videos seen this past weekend from the various riots across the country was that a man disarming another man (sorry, soy boy) holding an AR-15 that he appears to have ‘found’ in a police car. This footage quickly made its way around social media …

Watch.

Brandi Kruse, who appears to work with the man who saved countless lives by disarming the moron in a hoodie wrote a thread about him …

So shines a good deed in a weary world.

Keep going.

Can we get an, ‘Oh Hell yeah?’

Acted on his own.

Amazing.

Could be from a movie, right? Admit it, you fist-pumped a little, right?

That’s what makes him a total bada*s.

He was just doing what needed to be done.

He’s a hero.

‘Nuff said.

***

