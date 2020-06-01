Seems the FBI was sneaky AF over the past few years, but you knew that.

Catherine Herridge shared records documenting the 12/29/2016 call between Flynn and Kislyak and it’s fascinating the ‘variations’ in language as the call records passed through various hands at the FBI.

See for yourself.

#FLYNN All of these records document 12/29/2016 call between incoming National Security Adviser and Russian Amb Kislyak. Note variation language: Statement of Offense 12/2017, FBI interview summary 2/2017, agents handwritten notes Flynn intv 1/24/2017 and call transcript @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/CSIPvFZ8TC — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 1, 2020

No wonder they didn’t want these documents declassified.

The agent’s handwritten notes are fascinating …

I understand that the man was under tremendous duress between his finances, threats to his family, etc. but he should NOT have plead guilty. — 7 (@RodBuskas) June 1, 2020

There aren’t many fathers who wouldn’t plead guilty when one of the most powerful government agencies in the world starts threatening their sons.

Wow! Quite the differences! Great information! — Merry Texas (@merrytexas) June 1, 2020

Wonder why the changes?

Just kidding.

We know why.

A real reporter has infiltrated CBS and I like it. Keep up the great work Catherine, America appreciates it. — frollins (@tapinbird1) June 1, 2020

Catherine kicks so much a*s.

This is part of Comey’s testimony before Congress. Does this answer your question? Check out that last paragraph where he says they came back and drafted a 302. Where is that? pic.twitter.com/u6K56K33eQ — Jon Gifford (@jgifford71) June 1, 2020

Where is the magical, mythical 302?

Thank you for your honest reporting Catherine. Sadly, most in the media are the enemy of the people. — Joyce (@JoyceGr89853503) June 1, 2020

Your tweet is beautiful. It finally gives me closure after two years of wondering what the big deal was about. The 302s are suspect but even if they werent, the whole prosecutorial version of pulling a rabbit out of a hat is here. FBI – DOJ – Treasonous@JackMaxey1 — Nockit (@Nockit1) June 1, 2020

We keep sayin’ they got some ‘splainin’ to do.

Yup.

All of these records document the start of an attempted Coup on our duly elected president. — Bradley Marcus (@MarcusP62428099) June 1, 2020

It certainly looks a lot like it …

And there it is. Had Flynn been under oath, he'd have reviewed those calls and made factual statements. He did not know he was being interviewed, so he said he didn't recall, but he didn't think he did. And, the FBI are assholes. — Handgun Instructor (@m16a172) June 1, 2020

Yes, yes they are.

