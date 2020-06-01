Nothing screams privilege like cheering on a bunch of rioters for burning down low-income housing then turning around and telling those same rioters, who you call animals, to ‘go home’ when they get a little too close to your wealthy, gated community.

This shot and chaser from Chris Palmer say a whole lot and ain’t none of it good:

‘Yes, burn that low-income housing DOWN but leave my wealthy, gated community alone, you animals you.’

He had to know this was not a great look?

UPDATE: It was an affordable housing development https://t.co/SJolVpFv5Y — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 31, 2020

Oh, and then they called the COPS.

You know, the evil people they’re protesting?

Stay classy, Chris.

Oh. Is it different when it happens in your neighborhood? — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) May 31, 2020

LOL. “Yeah! Burn it all down! Just don’t touch my gated community!” — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) May 31, 2020

Not so fun when the shoe is on the other foot, is it? — Stiener (@Stiener12) May 31, 2020

What’s the definition of “hypocrisy”? — Joe Efurd (@JoeEfurd) May 31, 2020

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Holy shit, what a hypocritical as*hole. — Keith🙄🙄🙄Burton (@bbeekk321) May 31, 2020

‘Nuff said.

Editor’s note: We have corrected the headline on this piece. -sj

***

Related:

Someone sounds NERVOUS: John Brennan’s tweet about Trump and ‘divisive rhetoric’ REEKS of fear and desperation (tick tock!)

‘Forgive us if we don’t believe you’: Maria Bartiromo NUKES Adam Scared Schiff-less for desperately trying to spin Flynn transcripts

Talk to the HAND! Unhinged Cheri Jacobus calls Mollie Hemingway a ‘white supremacist’ and just GUESS how that goes over

‘You suck at this. Like SO MUCH.’ Joy Reid trying to make her case that Antifa are really the GOOD GUYS goes so very VERY wrong