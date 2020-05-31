Is it our imagination or does it seem like John Brennan really REALLY really wants to get rid of President Trump? Surely it has nothing to do with what has been going on behind the scenes with Richard Grenell declassifying documents like crazy so Americans can see exactly how dirty and sneaky (and criminal?) the Deep State has been.

And of course, John is a big ol’ part of that stinky Deep State.

National outrage about racial discrimination, hateful bigotry, & injustice of unequal opportunity is necessary for real change. Divisive rhetoric must be voted out of office. We need a president who works to heal the nation, not further divide us. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 31, 2020

John has all but admitted he was a communist.

John has lied to Congress.

Don’t be John.

You are a traitor — RuskieBotski (@BotskiRuskie) May 31, 2020

That too.

Shame on you. — Jeffery Wyss (@WyssJeffery) May 31, 2020

Your rhetoric is divisive. — Kung Fu Koala (@kung_fu_koala) May 31, 2020

It sounds to us like he’s trying to stoke the fires and keep people angry while complaining that Trump isn’t doing enough to ‘heal’ the nation.

Or whatever.

He’s just a suck-hole.

Definitely.

Totally believe them.

Heh.

So when are you going to lace up them clown shoes and riot? — M3thods (@M2Madness) May 31, 2020

Ok, for whatever reason this visual actually made this editor laugh out loud.

Translation: violence is ok if it serves our means. — Anonymous Source (@wrenchboy) May 31, 2020

Good luck in prison. — Pathfinder Astrology (@PathfinderAstro) May 31, 2020

You never seemed to care or do anything to bring about change in all the years since @JoeBiden pushed the 1994 Law Enforcement Bill . You can #GetBent #GetBent2020 https://t.co/JZoaNMb9bo pic.twitter.com/VTm41P6HVe — Diane B (@dmb1031) May 31, 2020

Tick tock, John Boy.

And get bent.

***

Related:

‘Forgive us if we don’t believe you’: Maria Bartiromo NUKES Adam Scared Schiff-less for desperately trying to spin Flynn transcripts

Talk to the HAND! Unhinged Cheri Jacobus calls Mollie Hemingway a ‘white supremacist’ and just GUESS how that goes over

‘You suck at this. Like SO MUCH.’ Joy Reid trying to make her case that Antifa are really the GOOD GUYS goes so very VERY wrong