Antifa has a HUGE fan in Joy Reid.

We know, you’re shocked. She’s usually such a good judge of character and stuff.

Ahem.

That or she’s really bored and virtue-signaling for attention.

Nobody is this ignorant about this domestic terrorist group, right? C’mon.

Y’all do realize “antifa” is just short for “anti-fascists…” right? As in the people who confronted the nazis in Charlottesville… why would they try to burn and destroy black communities? https://t.co/XanvvW8mCR pic.twitter.com/m4RZMkt2GR — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 30, 2020

She’s clueless.

Without a clue.

Wouldn’t know a clue if it fell out of the sky, landed on her face, and started to wiggle.

And why didn’t Bill Barr mention the “boogaloo boys” and other far right movements who per multiple reports are actively organizing online to try and start their fantasized “race war?” https://t.co/FIT7CClrld — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 30, 2020

Boogaloo boys?

Huh?

Please, show us the photos of these ‘boys’ burning down buildings and assaulting people.

She’s really reaching.

Is the DOJ even investigating this stuff? Or is Barr just doing the usual: appeasing Trump and his fans’ conspiracy theories?? — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 30, 2020

Oh, the irony of this tweet.

She should have stopped when she was behind.

Wait? Scratch that, reverse it.

And is the president really planning on unleashing the military, shooting, and “vicious dogs” on legitimate protests? Is he dreaming up another Kent State? Why would an American president want that? https://t.co/iYx8NuzR7j — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 30, 2020

No words for how stupid this is.

And again … what is “MAGA NIGHT???” https://t.co/g6ZQvmHSVp — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 30, 2020

OMG put the Twitter down, Joy.

And you do realize that no one is really buying the marketing here, right? Your jobs were to sell this nonsense and you are failing miserably. And for that you should be thanked. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) May 31, 2020

That's odd. These people don't sound like Trump supporters… pic.twitter.com/VUQkdmMLt1 — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) May 31, 2020

Y'all do realize "DPRK" is short for "Democratic People's Republic of Korea…" right? — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) May 31, 2020

You can’t possibly be this daft. — Douglas M (@PsychoSix) May 31, 2020

Wow! Are you dumb!! Antifa ARE fascists. They instigated the violence in Charlottesville & elsewhere. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) May 31, 2020

Because they're paid to. — MomsterMel Has Spring Fever (@melly_stone) May 31, 2020

I guess if we're just taking the naming of things at face value, North Korea really is a democratic wonderland… 🤷‍♂️https://t.co/yJeSJlO0SU — The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) May 31, 2020

You really are dumber than a bag of bricks in the common sense department pic.twitter.com/D2Gsby6cUn — Jerry Fletcher (@guntotingteabag) May 31, 2020

Yeah, let's worry about words and not actual acts of violence. Is this an act? Please tell me it is and you laugh behind closed doors at people that actually take your BS seriously. — FreeSpeechAbsolutist (@jmanring1) May 31, 2020

Are you really this stupid?

Do I have to spell it out?

Okay:

This is textbook communist activism. They've been playing blacks and Mexicans for patsies since the 60s. They cause destruction and mayhem, blame "the man", then offer their communist solution. — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) May 31, 2020

They are. You're covering for your white liberal friends as they wreak havoc on black communities. — queb (@quebryant) May 31, 2020

You're not good at this. At all. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) May 31, 2020

Truer words were never spoken.

***

