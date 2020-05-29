Amy Klobuchar, the woman who failed to intervene during her years as a prosecutor in Minnesota, was very happy about Derek Chauvin’s arrest. She was super giddy about the whole justice thing …

Police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and is in custody for the murder of George Floyd. The first step towards justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 29, 2020

Except really, the first step towards justice should have taken place years ago but Amy looked the other way.

The first step towards justice could have happened years ago but Amy failed Minnesota, and now George is dead and the city is burning — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 29, 2020

But tell us how you really feel, Smug.

Bad leaders lead to bad outcomes! — Joseph Williams (@jjstyx) May 29, 2020

So true.

And Biden is thinking about making this woman his VP pick?

Adorable.

Amy while tweeting this – “I’m doing MY part!!👍🏻” — Andrea (@annihilationed) May 29, 2020

Look at me! I care NOW!

this is the CYA tweet for that Biden nomination. i think she is done now. its all Kamala Harris to lose, or Hillary Clinton. — SomeoneSaidIAmABot (@CULATER4NOW) May 29, 2020

Eeek, bite your tongue!

didn't you let him off the hook earlier as Da Amy? — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 29, 2020

She did.

From the New York Times:

Senator Amy Klobuchar swept into office in 2007 as a former tough prosecutor, boasting of how she had reduced crime in the biggest county in Minnesota. But as protests over George Floyd’s death in police custody bring chaos and violence to Minneapolis, her seven-year record as prosecutor there is facing renewed scrutiny as she prepares to be vetted as a leading vice-presidential contender.

With a police force in Minneapolis that has long faced accusations of racism and complaints of abuse, Ms. Klobuchar declined to bring charges against multiple police officers who were involved in shootings during her seven-year tenure. Instead she often opted to send cases to a grand jury, a common practice at the time but one that some law enforcement experts say favors police officers.

Not a great look, Amy.

Maybe even worse than the story about her throwing office supplies at her staffers.

Amy, this tweet coming from you is transparent as fck. Give it up. — Mykie (@GlamandGore) May 29, 2020

Ouch.

Didn’t you let the same man go years ago, Ms. Klondikebar? — Add your name (@corrcomm) May 29, 2020

She did.

Derek Chauvin arrested Isn’t that something you failed to do on several occasions as a top law enforcement officer in Minnesota? — Scottie (@scott_e716) May 29, 2020

Just missed him the first time, huh? — Don The Revelator (@DonThaRevelator) May 29, 2020

You should really sit this one out. — Tom Parrelly (@Papa_P_54) May 29, 2020

*giant Swalwell-like fart noise — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) May 29, 2020

Yuuuuuuck.

I like the part where you pretend you had nothing to do with this. — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) May 29, 2020

Yeah, we do too.

***

