Antifa underestimated people at these protests.

At least that’s what we’re seeing more and more as footage is shared in social media.

For example, watch these protesters take DOWN a skinny, little Antifa punk trying to start some violence.

This is so great.

Little bast*rd was trying to destroy the sidewalk.

And they delivered him to the police.

Greg Gutfeld had this to say as he shared the footage:

Trending

‘And we all help them.’

Huh, who’da thunk Antifa could actually bring Americans together?

Probably NOT their end goal, just saying.

It looks like he was trying to break up the sidewalk.

Americans will stand together.

Sorry, not sorry, Antifa.

***

Related:

‘White. Liberals. Are. Not. Your. Friends.’ Rob Smith shares footage of black woman RIPPING car full of white people handing out bricks (watch)

Total BADA*S! Thread makes hero who disarmed soy boy of AR-15 at Seattle riot saving countless lives look even MORE amazing

Well well WELL: Catherine Herridge shares screenshots showing ‘variation of FBI language’ documenting Flynn/Kislyak call and WOW

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antifaBLMgreg gutfeldprotest