Brian Stelter is doing his part to make new friends on Twitter.

Ok, so that’s not true.

Take a look at this.

Accuses me of either lying or being too dumb to communicate what I’m seeing on live TV, then deletes it pic.twitter.com/A8tCQ5JOdT — Katrina B Haydon (@katrinabhaydon) June 1, 2020

Does he really think CNN is the only outlet that has access to actual news?

Adorable.

Wow, Brian. This was … bad.

must have been a technical glitch. he has reliable sources. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 1, 2020

Right?

Super reliable.

And he’s 1 of the million reasons @CNN has the lowest viewership & they are #FakeNews – — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 1, 2020

@JoyAnnReid hacked his account — Boy Band Politics (@boybandpolitics) June 1, 2020

Darn those time-traveling hackers!

This is an apple. — Erin Gaetz (@ErinGaetz) June 1, 2020

No. This is a Tater.

@brianstelter is there a problem with your account? 🙂 — Aaron R (@notwitty30) June 1, 2020

So brave. Such #journalism pic.twitter.com/FV1hRCBoLJ — Marie Arf – China lies, don't trust their numbers (@schwingcat) June 1, 2020

Don't know how @brianstelter got it wrong since he constantly post what @FoxNews is showing all the time. — Kevin (@kevinpost) June 1, 2020

Right?

As much as he obsesses over Fox News you’d think he’d be one of the first to see their footage but nope.

Great! You probably made him cry again! Good job. pic.twitter.com/gzl5WL67aG — The Sampo (@GoldSaltFlour) June 1, 2020

Maybe Brian should spend more time worrying about what his own outlet is doing, yeah?

***

