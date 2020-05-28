A year ago, if you’d have told this editor she would be arguing with people about MASKS of all things she’d have accused you of eating paint chips as a kid and yet, here we are. The biggest argument now is not that opening the states means evil conservatives want grandma to die (although that’s still out there a bit), no no, now it’s WEAR A MASK OR YOU’RE A MONSTER.

A mask that by all accounts doesn’t do a whole lot unless you’re wearing one that medical professionals wear and even then … eh. The masks we’re seeing people wear made of cotton with little patterns that they put on, take off, put on, take off, then hang on their rearview mirrors because you know, they do so much to protect us from THE VIRUS, don’t really do anything to protect you or others. But they’re cute, or something.

And don’t get us wrong, if you want to wear a mask, by all means, wear one. But the government shouldn’t be telling Americans they have to.

That’s crap.

Hey, don’t just take it from us:

Remember: Two months ago Team Apocalypse said we needed a million ventilators.

Six weeks ago we were running out of PPE.

Four weeks ago we had to wait two weeks.

Two weeks ago we needed a million tests – a day.

Now everyone has to wear a mask. The joke isn't funny anymore. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 28, 2020

Eleventy BILLION ventilators!

Eleventy BILLION tests every day!

He’s right, the joke isn’t funny anymore.

Keep reading.

Don't they all know we know by now that they're just making it up as they go along? All these non-practicing MDs, all these still-employed PhDs, all these stay-at-home journalists, they don't have a clue. And they won't look at the data, and they won't EVER admit the truth. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 28, 2020

God no, it’s all about an agenda at this point and anyone else telling you otherwise has something for sale or an election to win.

More mask madness, from a reader. Honestly this thing looks like something Jeffrey Epstein would make his masseuses wear. Full coverage is overrated! pic.twitter.com/G7F3FS5r7i — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 28, 2020

Putting a t-shirt on your face will protect you from COVID.

They’ve got to be sh*tting us.

Hey, here's trusted health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on masks: "'Wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better… but when you think masks, you should think of health-care providers needing them." Human biology has changed a lot since March!https://t.co/5W3tsBhYeY — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 28, 2020

Suddenly masks will SAVE US ALL!!!

It’s all so damn stupid.

And here's The New Journalism: @Poynter pathetically "fact-checking" the Fauci clip, as if the fact he said it IN MARCH makes it irrelevant (even more absurd because it was in response to a coronavirus question, it's not about the flu or anything else).https://t.co/Qm3YbTyUxP — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 28, 2020

Anything to protect that narrative ya’ know.

This is no longer about public health and safety, it’s about power and control.

It quit being funny after the first 3 million people became unemployed, let alone 30. — Dr. G (@DrG58374081) May 28, 2020

I’m not wearing a mask out in the open. — Michael Ahern (@mikeahern1) May 28, 2020

I have not worn a #mask even once….and will never for this charade. — MikeyLikesIt (@mikebikecook) May 28, 2020

Goal post moving. Again and again and again. What’s next?? — Wayne Syrek (@waynesyrek) May 28, 2020

Mail-in ballots?

Forced vaccinations?

Making us listen to Nickelback?

Who knows.

Editor’s note: Big thanks to Julie Borowski for the use of her Liberty Junkies image. – sj

