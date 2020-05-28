It all started with a very basic tweet from Alex Berenson about the joke lockdowns have been all along.

CDC report actually shows the virus was never as dangerous or deadly as we were led to believe but you know, WEAR A MASK if you don’t want grandma to die or whatever.

Enter Team Apocalypse:

So Mickey seems to think the lockdowns are why the virus wasn’t as deadly … interesting.

Brit Hume asked him a very poignant question:

‘Nothing safe about lockdowns.’

He’s right you know.

Lockdowns didn’t actually do much to help, even the data shows as much.

Sorry, not sorry.

*shrug*

The very nursing homes Democratic governors put very sick COVID patients.

Yup.

Plenty of non-experts think they know.

Welcome to Twitter.

***

