The irony of Governor ‘Put COVID-infected People Into Nursing Homes’ Cuomo of lecturing others about how wearing a mask is the right thing to do.

Wear a mask. It's the right thing to do. https://t.co/vT4hEezgyZ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 28, 2020

No, governor, protecting the elderly and our most vulnerable is the right thing to do, and you failed miserably at it. It’s no coincidence New York accounts for 1 in four American deaths from the COVID virus.

Janice Dean, whose husband lost both his parents to the virus in a nursing home in New York, just absolutely NUKED him:

Your face is not the only thing you’re covering up. https://t.co/Bt2EskYUwP — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 28, 2020

Get him, Janice.

And when you’re done getting him, get him some more.

Cuomo was trying to blame the nursing homes for the nursing home deaths the last time we looked.

Yeah, he’s a real sweetie.

Oh damn. No one roasts with truth like the Weather Machine! — a tabby in quarantineland (@robo_tabby) May 28, 2020

What Janice is referring to:

– Cuomo deleted his March 25th order mandating nursing homes take Covid infected patients.

– Cuomo changed how nursing home deaths were reported to deflate the numbers. He’s covered up his criminal negligence more than the Chinese Government. pic.twitter.com/oUpbaOFmyj — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) May 28, 2020

Thanks for the refresher, save us from having to write it all out.

Yay!

Good for you, Janice! I would love to see his office investigated, then brought up on charges! — Jimmy Fraser (@JimmysBugsy) May 28, 2020

Cuomo, Whitmer, Northam … any governor who put very sick people into homes filled with very vulnerable people.

Absolutely.

Janice we pray for the souls of your mother and father in law. 🙏🙏 Cuomo has to live with that on his conscience. — Hugh Murray (@murman19) May 28, 2020

Keep up the pressure Janice, we stand with you! — Alex Marti (@Staywarm305) May 28, 2020

Indeed we do.

